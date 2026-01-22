LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
Home > World > Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

Blue Origin’s NS‑38 mission launched six diverse passengers, including CEOs, doctors, and astronauts-in-training, from West Texas. Reaching the Kármán line, they experienced weightlessness and Earth’s curvature, marking another milestone in commercial space tourism.

Blue Origin NS‑38 Launches Six Space Tourists on 11-Minute Suborbital Flight
Blue Origin NS‑38 Launches Six Space Tourists on 11-Minute Suborbital Flight

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 22, 2026 23:38:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

Blue Origin executed its 17th crewed mission, NS-38, on Thursday morning by launching six people to space from its West Texas launch site.

You Might Be Interested In

The New Shepard rocket launched its passengers at 10:25 am CST to reach the international boundary of space before parachuting back to Earth after eleven minutes of flight. 

The mission demonstrates the growing frequency of commercial spaceflights, which occurred one month after the company’s December 2025 launch.

You Might Be Interested In

Crew Diversity

The NS-38 manifest featured a diverse group of professionals, including Ace Asphalt CEO Tim Drexler, retired OB/GYN Dr. Linda Edwards, and real estate developer Alain Fernandez.

The group included Alberto Gutiérrez who founded the travel company Civitatis, and retired Air Force Colonel Jim Hendron. Laura Stiles, who serves as Blue Origin’s Director of New Shepard Launch Operations, became the last-minute replacement for a passenger who became sick.

Stiles, who holds two world records in skydiving, became the first operations director from the company who moved from mission control to the crew capsule.

Atmospheric Boundaries

The flight aimed to reach the Kármán line, which the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale designates as the beginning of space at its 100-kilometer (62-mile) boundary.

Blue Origin asserts that astronauts achieve their title through crossing the 100-km boundary, which NASA and the FAA use as their astronaut definition. Scientific debate remains active because experts propose that atmospheric presence extends to hundreds of miles above Earth, which influences the International Space Station operations.

The NS-38 crew experienced several moments of weightlessness, which allowed them to observe Earth’s curvature against the dark space of the universe.

Also Read: “Will End Hamas If…”: Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza, Pakistan One Of The Members

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 11:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Blue Originjeff bezosNew Shepardsuborbital flight

RELATED News

Why Trump’s Iran Threats at Davos Are Raising Fears of Wider Conflict? POTUS’ Stark Message Sparks Global Concern

EAM S. Jaishankar Says, ‘Stronger India-EU Ties Will De-Risk the Global Economy,’ Pushes For Stronger Partnership on Trade, Security and Supply Chains

‘Most Devastating’: Donald Trump Announces Boeing F-47, US Military’s Next-Gen Fighter Jet- How It Will Boost Armed Forces’ Combat power | Explained

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

“Will End Hamas If…”: Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza, Pakistan One Of The Members

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana’s Ex-Fiance Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating Sangli Man Of Rs 40 Lakh; Police Begin Probe

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

Designed for the Way You Live: Domicil’s Curated Design Edit for 2026

Vocational Education vs Distance Education: Which One Truly Builds a Career? MIT University Sikkim Explains

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS