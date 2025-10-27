LIVE TV
Home > World > J&K Police Tighten Noose On Terrorists, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property In Major Crackdown Operation

J&K Police have attached a Rs 70 lakh property of a terror accused under UAPA, cutting off financial support for cross-border terror networks. The move targets operational and logistical assets of Pakistan-based facilitators, sending a strong message against terrorism funding.

J&K Police Crack Down on Terror Funding, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property of Pakistan-Linked Accused (Pc: FreePik Representative)
J&K Police Crack Down on Terror Funding, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property of Pakistan-Linked Accused (Pc: FreePik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 27, 2025 01:01:33 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified practically to double their anti-terror operations by attaching immovable property valued at about 70 lakh rupees belonging to a terror accused.

With such a move, they have further raised the ante in their intensified, strategic action against choking financial and logistical pipelines supporting cross-border terror networks. 

This accused person is a primary offender under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and believed to be currently functioning from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

It is more than 2 acres in area and also legally barred from being sold, transferred, or leased, hence cutting off a tangible asset that could have been put to some unscrupulous use. 

In clear terms, this sends out an uncompromising message that assets used or obtained through terror will be systematically dismantled.

UAPA-Driven Property Seizures

The extant attachment, a product of a careful investigation, applies the stringent provisions of the UAPA, which empower seizure of property linked to terrorism.

This legislation is timely as it is aimed at hitting the financial ecosystem of terror outfits rather than being restricted to kinetic operations or ruining their long-term sustainability. 

The police have consistently made these high-value seizures across the region not only against those on the field but also against the facilitators and handlers operating safely across the border.

By systematically strangling their material resources, it is envisaged that the J&K security apparatus will jeopardize the operational capabilities of outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disrupting Cross-Border Financing

It really puts focus on the assets owned by operatives in PoK: Shifts in counter-terrorism paradigms which now include, disrupting that module of cross-border financing.

Properties usually are kept as investments or as a source of an assured income, acting as both a logistical safety net for terrorist families and a fund collector for fresh recruits and materials.

The present ongoing campaign has already tried similar actions against the properties of other high-profile Pakistan-based handlers, implying a more holistic approach to dismantling the entire terror support structure. 

It is this financial squeezing that would ultimately lead to crippling the long-term prospects of insurgencies and towards creating permanent peace and security across the Union Territory.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 1:01 AM IST
Tags: Jammu and Kashmir PoliceLashkar-e-TaibaUAPA property attachment

QUICK LINKS