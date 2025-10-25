LIVE TV
Home > World > Left-wing Connolly set to win Irish presidency as opponents concede

Left-wing Connolly set to win Irish presidency as opponents concede

Left-wing Connolly set to win Irish presidency as opponents concede
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 15:21:43 IST

Left-wing Connolly set to win Irish presidency as opponents concede

DUBLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Catherine Connolly, a veteran lawmaker on the far-left of the Irish political spectrum, was set to be elected the country's next president on Saturday as members of the governing parties conceded defeat. Early tallies of votes after counting began at 0800 GMT showed a wide lead for Connolly, 68, an independent candidate. She is a long-time critic of the European Union in overwhelmingly pro-EU Ireland and was far from a household name at the outset. "It does appear likely that Catherine Connolly will be elected and we now move on to the job of working with her as a government," Higher Education Minister James Lawless, a member of the Fianna Fail party, told national broadcaster RTE. Ireland's president is largely a figurehead, with seldom-used powers to test the constitutionality of legislation. Education Minister Helen McEntee also said that it looked as though Connolly would win. Her centre-right Fine Gael party's pick Heather Humphreys was the only other candidate left campaigning. Fianna Fail's candidate abandoned his bid just days into the campaign. Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, part of the entire left-wing opposition bloc that backed Connolly, said it was "almost certain" that Connolly would be the 10th president of Ireland. Connolly, a former clinical psychologist and barrister, was first elected to parliament in 2016 where she has served as a deputy speaker of Ireland's lower house. In brief remarks to RTE at her local County Galway count centre, Connolly thanked those who voted for her and said she would do her utmost to represent those who did not. A final result will likely be declared later on Saturday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:21 PM IST
Left-wing Connolly set to win Irish presidency as opponents concede

