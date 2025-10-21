Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Lockheed Martin this year has been "performing significant technical and programmatic analysis" for astronaut lunar landers that could fulfill NASA's need for an alternative to SpaceX's Starship lander under the flagship U.S. moon program, a Lockheed vice president told Reuters in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Joey Roulette, Editing by Franklin Paul)

