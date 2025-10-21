LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 01:38:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Lockheed Martin this year has been "performing significant technical and programmatic analysis" for astronaut lunar landers that could fulfill NASA's need for an alternative to SpaceX's Starship lander under the flagship U.S. moon program, a Lockheed vice president told Reuters in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Joey Roulette, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-Some analysts see imminent Fed halt to balance sheet drawdown on rate turbulence

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

Olympics-LA28, Oklahoma City mark 1,000 days to Games, confirm softball, canoe slalom venues

Donald Trump Meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese At White House, Signs Rare Earths Deal To Challenge China’s Global Supply

UPDATE 1-Prince Andrew allegations should be appropriately examined, royal source says

LATEST NEWS

Trump, Australia's Albanese sign critical minerals agreement to counter China

Who Is Daniel Naroditsky? Remembering ‘Danya’, The Grandmaster Who Taught World To Love Chess

Oil settles at 5-month low as supply glut fears mount

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

Simeone heaps praise on Arteta's Arsenal, predicts tough Champions match

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

Absolutely Shocking! Chess Fraternity In Mourning As Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Passes Away At 29

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

Daniel Naroditsky Cause Of Death Under Scanner: What Really Happened To The Chess Prodigy?

Florida attorney general issues subpoenas to Roblox over child safety

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says
Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says
Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says
Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says
QUICK LINKS