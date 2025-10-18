LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > World > Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 11:19:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

A hat trick from Manaka Matsukubo kept the North Carolina Courage's playoff hopes alive in a 4-1 win Friday night over Bay FC in San Jose, Calif. The Courage (8-9-8, 32 points) survived two late potential match-tying moments in the 65th and 67th minutes before Shinomi Koyama and Matsukubo sealed the victory. With the match at 2-1, Koyama scored on a one-touch shot that landed at her feet off a Tyler Lussi header. The 74th-minute goal followed opportunities for Bay FC (4-13-8, 20 points) that both hit off the post. The goal was the second in as many matches for Koyama. In the 80th minute, Matsukubo anticipated a pass back to keeper Jordan Silkowitz, won the ball in front of an open net and scored a fourth goal for the Courage. Matsukubo registered her first career hat trick. In the third minute of play, she put the visitors in front off an errant Bay FC cleared ball. Ashley Sanchez ended up with the ball inside the 18-yard box, but instead of shooting, the midfielder found the 21-year old Japanese standout, who shot under Silkowitz, squeaking the ball in under the diving goalkeeper. In the eighth minute, Meredith Speck received a long pass down the left wing and found Matsukubo for a rapid 2-0 lead. North Carolina had all the momentum in the first half over Bay, but missed multiple opportunities that kept the match at 2-0. In the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Bay FC capitalized on a header from Penelope Hocking which found the net. Casey Murphy made five saves for North Carolina, while Silkowitz recorded three for Bay FC. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

UPDATE 5-Bessent, Chinese vice premier to meet to try to defuse US tariff hike

TABLE-China's September grain, sugar and pork imports

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

LATEST NEWS

Dhanteras 2025: Shopping Guide – 9 Lucky Items To Bring Home on Dhantrayodashi

Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What’s Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Shohei Ohtani's 3-HR, 10-K gem caps Dodgers' NLCS sweep

Dhanteras 2025: Gold, Silver, Idols & More – 10 Vastu-Approved Purchases For Wealth And Positivity

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

Flows into US ETFs cross $1 trillion at record pace, State Street Investment Management says

Australian GP pole 'really special', says Quartararo after record-breaking lap

WATCH: Nizamuddin Station Clash, Vande Bharat Staff Turn Platform Into WWE Ring

Diwali 2025: Top 5 Air Purifiers To Buy Before Winter Pollution Makes It Hard to Breathe

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC
Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC
Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC
Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC
QUICK LINKS