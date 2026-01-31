LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire ajit-pawar Bengaluru police inspector arrested c j roy abrar-ahmed donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire
LIVE TV
Home > World > Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

A US real estate CEO is facing a $5 million lawsuit after being accused of offering a married employee millions of dollars to leave her husband. The CEO has denied the claims, calling the allegations false and misinterpreted.

Indecent Proposal Lawsuit (Image: AI generated)
Indecent Proposal Lawsuit (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 31, 2026 00:07:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

A high-profile real estate CEO lawsuit has surfaced in the US after a dramatic claim that a company boss offered a married employee millions of dollars to leave her husband. The lawsuit was filed in early 2026 and has drawn widespread attention because of its unusual and deeply personal allegations.

You Might Be Interested In

As per reports, the real estate CEO lawsuit was brought by Michael Steckling against Tamir Poleg, the chief executive of Utah-based real estate firm Real Brokerage. Michael says his wife, Paige Steckling, was working under Poleg when the alleged offers were made. The complaint claims Poleg used his money and influence to affect Paige’s decisions, actions that Michael says directly led to the collapse of his marriage.

Real estate CEO Marriage Interference Claim

According to court documents cited in the real estate CEO lawsuit, Poleg allegedly made what is described as an “indecent proposal” to Paige. Michael claims that in January 2025, Poleg offered Paige a $1.5 million home in Park City, Utah, along with other support, if she agreed to leave her husband. The lawsuit says the offer included cash payments, property deals, and paid trips.

You Might Be Interested In

The real estate CEO lawsuit further states that Poleg sold around $600,000 worth of Real Brokerage stock to help fund the alleged proposal. Reports also say the filing mentions that Poleg booked a hotel room in Miami for himself and Paige weeks after the offer was made. The lawsuit also claims that in early February 2025, Poleg sent Paige an email explaining how she could access the promised $1.5 million, to be paid in two installments.

$5 million in damages legal trouble

Michael is now seeking $5 million in damages in the real estate CEO lawsuit, accusing Poleg of “intentionally interfering” in his marriage and misusing his position of power over a subordinate employee.

According to reports, both Paige and Poleg have denied the claims mentioned in the real estate CEO lawsuit. Paige said her divorce happened for personal reasons and had nothing to do with Poleg. “I’m confident the legal process will address any inaccuracies,” she said. Poleg also denied wrongdoing, admitting he sent the email but insisting it was misunderstood. “No offers, no romance, no interference,” he said.

Legal experts say this real estate CEO lawsuit reflects a wider pattern seen in corporate legal battles, similar to cases like Ellen Pao’s, where workplace power dynamics and personal boundaries end up under intense legal scrutiny.

Also Read: Bangladesh Elections To Turn Violent? US Embassy Warns Its Citizens Ahead Of Polls In Country, Says ‘Extremist Attacks May Occur At Temples, Churches And …’

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 12:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newslatest world newsus news

RELATED News

Long Guarded Secrets Spilled? More than 3 Million Epstein Files, 2,000 Videos Released, DAG US Says Justice Department ‘Did Not Protect Trump’

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

It’s Official! Donald Trump Picks Kevin Warsh As The New Fed Chair: ‘Have No Doubt He Will Go Down As One Of The GREATS’

Donald Trump Warns Keir Starmer Against Doing Business With China Amid Beijing Visit, Dubs It ‘Very Dangerous’ For The UK

US Military Destroyer USS Delbert D. Black Takes Position At Eilat Port As Iran Deploys 1,000 Strategic Drones Amid Rising Tensions

LATEST NEWS

‘Utter Nonsense from Pakistan’: Irfan Pathan Slams PCB Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Row

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Turning Assam Into ‘Infiltration Hotspot’, Vows Action: ‘Should There Be A Ghuspet In…’

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Not Supriya Sule, Not Praful Patel: Sunetra Pawar Likely To Become The New Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Check Swearing Ceremony Details Here

Watch Video | Bengaluru Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed by Lokayukta Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe, Ex-Excise Officer Sentenced, Crores Seized in DA Raids

Novak Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner in Five-Set Australian Open 2026 Semifinal, To Face Carlos Alcaraz in Final

Marwadi University Becomes Gateway to Indo–French Academic Collaboration with Choose France Tour 2026

Bengaluru Shocker Caught On CCTV: Morning Walk Turns Tragic For A 31-Year-Old Techie After She Gets Mauled By Neighbour’s Pet Dog, Gets 50 Stitches On Face

What Was CJ Roy’s Net Worth? Confident Group Owner Minted Money From Real Estate And Producing Reality Shows, Owned Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron Worth Millions

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit
Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit
Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit
Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

QUICK LINKS