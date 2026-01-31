Marriage vs Money: Real Estate CEO Offers ‘Cash, Property, Trips’ To Employee For Leaving Husband, Faces $5 Million Lawsuit

A high-profile real estate CEO lawsuit has surfaced in the US after a dramatic claim that a company boss offered a married employee millions of dollars to leave her husband. The lawsuit was filed in early 2026 and has drawn widespread attention because of its unusual and deeply personal allegations.

As per reports, the real estate CEO lawsuit was brought by Michael Steckling against Tamir Poleg, the chief executive of Utah-based real estate firm Real Brokerage. Michael says his wife, Paige Steckling, was working under Poleg when the alleged offers were made. The complaint claims Poleg used his money and influence to affect Paige’s decisions, actions that Michael says directly led to the collapse of his marriage.

Real estate CEO Marriage Interference Claim

According to court documents cited in the real estate CEO lawsuit, Poleg allegedly made what is described as an “indecent proposal” to Paige. Michael claims that in January 2025, Poleg offered Paige a $1.5 million home in Park City, Utah, along with other support, if she agreed to leave her husband. The lawsuit says the offer included cash payments, property deals, and paid trips.

The real estate CEO lawsuit further states that Poleg sold around $600,000 worth of Real Brokerage stock to help fund the alleged proposal. Reports also say the filing mentions that Poleg booked a hotel room in Miami for himself and Paige weeks after the offer was made. The lawsuit also claims that in early February 2025, Poleg sent Paige an email explaining how she could access the promised $1.5 million, to be paid in two installments.

$5 million in damages legal trouble

Michael is now seeking $5 million in damages in the real estate CEO lawsuit, accusing Poleg of “intentionally interfering” in his marriage and misusing his position of power over a subordinate employee.

According to reports, both Paige and Poleg have denied the claims mentioned in the real estate CEO lawsuit. Paige said her divorce happened for personal reasons and had nothing to do with Poleg. “I’m confident the legal process will address any inaccuracies,” she said. Poleg also denied wrongdoing, admitting he sent the email but insisting it was misunderstood. “No offers, no romance, no interference,” he said.

Legal experts say this real estate CEO lawsuit reflects a wider pattern seen in corporate legal battles, similar to cases like Ellen Pao’s, where workplace power dynamics and personal boundaries end up under intense legal scrutiny.

