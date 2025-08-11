LIVE TV
Home > World > Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence

Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence

At least eight people were shot to death, and three sustained injuries after a mass shooting occurred at a nightclub in rural Ecuador on Sunday.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 11, 2025 14:58:34 IST

At least eight people were shot to death, and three sustained injuries after a mass shooting occurred at a nightclub in rural Ecuador on Sunday. Police suspect the latest flare-up of gang-related violence.

Ecuador Nightclub Mass Shooting

The incident happened in Santa Lucia, a town of 38,000 residents in Guayas province, one of four regions placed under a two-month state of emergency earlier this week by President Daniel Noboa.

According to Police Colonel Javier Chango, the assailants arrived in two pickup trucks and opened fire on patrons drinking outside the Napoles nightclub at around 1:15 a.m. local time (0615 GMT) on Sunday.

Seven victims died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. The miscreants fled the spot along an “unknown route,” leaving behind over 800 cartridge cases.

Police have yet to determine the motive, with Colonel Chango stating, “We are open to all hypotheses; we can’t rule any out yet.” (Inputs from AP)

Tags: Ecuador Nightclubmass shooting

Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence

Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence

Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence
Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence
Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence
Mass Shooting at Ecuador Nightclub Claims 8 Lives Amid Escalating Gang Violence

