LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
Home > World > Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions

Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions

Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 09:11:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions

* Teachers, nurses, firefighters and other public servants join action * Demands include more money and resources for public sector * Centre-right government has cut new public spending since election in 2023 By Lucy Craymer WELLINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) – More than 100,000 New Zealand teachers, nurses, doctors, firefighters and support staff walked off the job on Thursday demanding more money and resources for the public sector in a sign of growing discontent with the country's centre-right government. Public servants marched with placards and banners in towns across New Zealand, chanting and listening to speeches. Protests in Wellington and Christchurch had to be cancelled because of dangerous weather conditions. The unions in a joint statement last week billed the strike as the largest in decades with more than 100,000 public servants taking part. Middlemore Hospital emergency doctor and Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Vice President Sylvia Boys told the crowd at Aotea Square in Auckland the government had been elected on promises to reduce the cost of living while maintaining frontline services and it was “fair to say these are the issues on which they are failing dismally.” “The cost of living has worsened, and in health and education we have seen cuts across the sector. We are losing more talent than ever before,” she added in her speech, which was published on Facebook by the ASMS union. The government has dismissed the protests as a union-orchestrated political stunt, even as the demonstrations highlight growing public unease over the administration's direction. Recent opinion polls indicate support for the ruling coalition has slipped, though the opposition has yet to open a clear lead. Since coming to power in 2023, the conservative government has reduced new public spending as it tries to return the government’s accounts to surplus. It has said the cuts would be in back office operations and would keep interest rates low and ensure New Zealand continues to be seen as a good place to invest. However, the economy has struggled, contracting in three of the last five quarters, and historically high numbers of New Zealanders are leaving the country. While inflation is off its peak, it has ticked higher in the past couple of quarters. Public Service Minister Judith Collins said in a statement on Wednesday that the proposed strike was unfair, unproductive and unnecessary. “It is a stunt targeting the Government but the people paying the price are the thousands of patients who have had appointments and surgeries cancelled, and the hundreds of thousands of kids who will miss another day at school,” she said. The government said that it was ready to negotiate. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Exxon Reports Operations Require Flaring At Beaumont, Texas Complex

EXCLUSIVE-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills

UPDATE 3-World Court says Israel must allow UN aid to Gaza and ensure basic needs of Palestinians are met

BRIEF-Spectur Completes Successful A$2.3 Million Placement

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Woman Gang-Raped and Robbed By Three Men Inside Her Home In Bengaluru

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

‘I Quit’: Indian Startup Owner Decides To Leave Canada After Facing Problems With The System

Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions
Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions
Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions
Massive strike in New Zealand as 100,000 demand better pay and conditions
QUICK LINKS