Meet Nick Reiner, Main Suspect In Murder Of His Parents Rob Reiner And Michele Singer, He Once Said This On His Ties With Them…

Nick Reiner has been named in reports alleging that he fatally stabbed his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, with authorities investigating the incident and no official charges announced so far.

Nick Reiner reportedly stabbed his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, according to multiple reports. (Image: Flickr)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 15, 2025 14:56:50 IST

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were reportedly stabbed to death by their son, Nick Reiner, according to multiple reports. The incident took place at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, an upscale neighborhood that houses many celebrities, on December 14. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that it responded to a medical emergency call at around 3.30 p.m. where they found the dead couple inside the residence, as per AP. Capt. Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department said that detectives from the Robbery Homicide Division are investigating an “apparent homicide” at the Reiner residence. 
 
While authorities are yet to publicly confirm the identities of the deceased, multiple sources have identified them as 78-year-old Rob Reiner and his 68-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner. 

Nick Reiner struggled with addiction as a kid and shared little bond with his father 

Law enforcement sources have described the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, as a person of interest in the investigation. Nick, in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, had discussed his problems with substance abuse when he was a teenager; he had said that during this period when he struggled with his recovery, he lived on streets in different states. 

Around the age of 15, he had terrible struggles with his recovery, which led to a disconnection with his parents. Nick further said that, “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family.” 

He had previously stated that he didn’t have much of a bond with his father during his childhood; however, during the making of Being Charlie, they grew close. “It really clicked for me because we didn’t bond a lot as a kid,” he said in an interview with BUILD Series. He added that, “He really liked baseball, I liked basketball, and he could watch that with my brother — baseball — but I just, when I saw him do that, it was something that I’m interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, he really knows a lot’ and it made me feel closer to him.”

Nick came into the limelight around 2010 when he co-wrote the semi-autobiographical biography film Being Charlie (2015); it was directed by his father, Rob Reiner. The film was inspired by his personal struggle with addiction and rehab. 

According to police, Nick is alive and is being questioned by the police, although no arrests have been made.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 2:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS