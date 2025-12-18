LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Vineeth Sendilraj, Indian-Origin Techie Mocked At A Hackathon For Drinking Water, Now Building AI For Elon Musk

Meet Vineeth Sendilraj, Indian-Origin Techie Mocked At A Hackathon For Drinking Water, Now Building AI For Elon Musk

Indian-origin techie Vineeth Sendilraj, mocked online for drinking water during an xAI hackathon, turned the viral moment into success by joining Elon Musk’s AI company. Calling it a “full-circle moment,” his comeback won widespread praise.

Vineeth Sendilraj, mocked online for drinking water during an xAI hackathon. (Photo: X/@VineethSendil)
Vineeth Sendilraj, mocked online for drinking water during an xAI hackathon. (Photo: X/@VineethSendil)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 18, 2025 15:14:40 IST

Meet Vineeth Sendilraj, Indian-Origin Techie Mocked At A Hackathon For Drinking Water, Now Building AI For Elon Musk

The tables truly turned for Vineeth Sendilraj, an Indian-origin techie who was recently mocked on social media for the way he drank water during a hackathon but is now joining Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI. What began as a fleeting moment of online ridicule has transformed into a story of resilience and achievement in the fast-moving world of AI.

From Viral Mockery to a ‘Full-Circle Moment’

Vineeth Sendilraj found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm after a photograph from an xAI hackathon went viral. The image, which captured engineers immersed in intense competition, showed Sendilraj drinking water. Instead of focusing on the innovation underway, a section of users zoomed in on him and mocked his drinking posture.

Addressing the incident on X on December 9, Sendilraj responded with honesty and humour, writing, “1 million people judged how I drink water. I was damn thirsty.” Just a week later, he reframed the entire episode by announcing a major milestone in his career. “1 week ago I got clipped for drinking water. Now I’m joining @xai to build the future of AI. full circle moment,” he posted, alongside the same image that had gone viral.



Joining Elon Musk’s xAI After the Hackathon

Sendilraj’s announcement that he is now joining xAI, the AI company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, quickly drew widespread attention. The fact that the opportunity came shortly after the hackathon where he was mocked added weight to his “full-circle moment” remark, turning criticism into a powerful comeback.

His post struck a chord online, resonating with many who saw it as proof that talent and perseverance ultimately matter more than momentary internet judgment.

Who Is Vineeth Sendilraj?

Vineeth Sendilraj has a strong academic and personal background that reflects his drive to make an impact. He was one of four Georgia students from the Class of 2024 to be recognised as US Presidential Scholars. He studied at Lambert High School, where he was also part of the track team.

In an interview with his school’s publication, Sendilraj spoke about his desire to use technology for social good. He explained that coming from a middle-income family shaped his awareness of global inequalities and motivated him to create innovative solutions that could help those less fortunate. He said this outlook pushed him to expand his STEM skills while striving to make a meaningful difference in the world.

Netizens React to His Comeback

By the time of writing, Sendilraj’s post announcing his entry into xAI had garnered hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of likes. Social media users flooded the comments with praise, jokes and congratulations. While some welcomed him to the team and applauded his skills, others joked about recreating the viral photo on his first day at work. Several users also pointed out that he was unfairly judged, noting that he was simply drinking water when the photo was taken.

What Was the Water-Drinking Controversy?

The controversy began with a single image from the xAI hackathon that showed engineers competing under high pressure. Instead of highlighting innovation, a few users fixated on Sendilraj’s posture while drinking water and turned it into a meme-worthy moment. The episode quickly spiralled into online mockery, despite having little relevance to the event itself.

Rather than letting the moment define him, Sendilraj addressed it head-on and moved forward. His subsequent hiring at xAI reframed the narrative entirely.

Online Judgment to Building the Future of AI

Vineeth Sendilraj’s journey from being mocked on social media to joining Elon Musk’s AI company is a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the digital age. More importantly, it shows that skill, resilience and focus often outlast viral judgment, turning fleeting criticism into a footnote in a much larger success story.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 3:14 PM IST
Tags: elon musk Indian-origin techie Vineeth Sendilraj xAI hackathon

Meet Vineeth Sendilraj, Indian-Origin Techie Mocked At A Hackathon For Drinking Water, Now Building AI For Elon Musk

QUICK LINKS