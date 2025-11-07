LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > World > Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

Melania Trump was honoured with Fox Nation’s “Patriot of the Year” award at the 7th Annual Patriot Awards for her work on behalf of children and families, including efforts to protect kids from AI exploitation and helping secure the release of Ukrainian children taken by Russia.

Melania Trump was honoured with Fox Nation’s “Patriot of the Year” award. (Photo: ANI)
Melania Trump was honoured with Fox Nation’s “Patriot of the Year” award. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 7, 2025 10:29:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, was awarded Fox Nation’s “Patriot of the Year” at the 7th Annual Patriot Awards held on November 6 at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Greenvale, New York. The event, hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, honours individuals who exemplify patriotism, courage and public service. Last year, the same award was presented to Donald Trump following his election win.

Melania was selected for the honour in recognition of her work on behalf of children and families. Fox News stated that the First Lady played a key role in back-channel diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Ukrainian children taken by Russia during the ongoing war. She was also recognised for her initiative aimed at protecting children from AI-driven exploitation, an emerging threat that she has been advocating action against.

Watch here:

Hannity praised her “quiet dignity” and described her as “an absolutely brilliant human being,” emphasising that much of her contribution takes place behind the scenes and rarely receives public attention.

What is Patriot Award?

The Patriot Awards were launched in 2019 by Fox Nation to celebrate “everyday American heroes” who display extraordinary dedication to the nation. The show recognises military veterans, first responders, innovators and inspirational citizens across multiple categories, including Heroism, Young Patriot, Salute to Service, Most Valuable Patriot and Patriot of the Year.

This year, the ceremony also introduced a new award in honour of the late Charlie Kirk. The trophies for 2022, 2024 and 2025 were designed by Shane and Justice Henderson, a father-son duo.

Addressing the audience, Melania Trump spoke about innovation and the American spirit, saying, “Let’s celebrate everyone who dares to think differently, for it is these courageous Americans who are the heartbeat of our civilization.” She added that daring to pursue one’s dreams embodies the American way and described innovation itself as a form of patriotism.

Melania also revealed a new project a film titled Melania, produced with Amazon MGM. The film documents the 20 days leading up to her inauguration and explores the world’s curiosity about becoming First Lady of the United States.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fox Nation Patriot AwardMelania TrumpMelania Trump Patriot of the YearPatriot Awards 2025

RELATED News

Tesla Clears The Path For Elon Musk As World’s First Trillionaire With A $1 Trillion Pay Package- How Much Is One Trillion?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Appears To Freeze During Oval Office Incident, Watch

Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

SHOCKING! Nurse In Germany Sentenced To Life For Killing 10 Patients To Ease Workload At Night

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (07.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Gujarat Horror: Man Beaten, Threatened With Knife And Forced To Lick Feet On Video

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (07-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

MCX Share Price Slips After Strong Q2FY26 Show, Is It Just a Profit-Booking Friday?

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 07-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

Pine Labs IPO Opens Today: All You Need to Know Before You Subscribe

How Many Zeros Are There In One Trillion? Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package Redefines The Meaning Of ‘RICH’

Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer: Is This MJ Reborn? Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes As Nephew Jaafar Jackson Stuns The World

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means
Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means
Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means
Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

QUICK LINKS