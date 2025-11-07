Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, was awarded Fox Nation’s “Patriot of the Year” at the 7th Annual Patriot Awards held on November 6 at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Greenvale, New York. The event, hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, honours individuals who exemplify patriotism, courage and public service. Last year, the same award was presented to Donald Trump following his election win.

Melania was selected for the honour in recognition of her work on behalf of children and families. Fox News stated that the First Lady played a key role in back-channel diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Ukrainian children taken by Russia during the ongoing war. She was also recognised for her initiative aimed at protecting children from AI-driven exploitation, an emerging threat that she has been advocating action against.

JUST IN: First lady Melania Trump receives the ‘Patriot of the Year’ award at the @foxnation 2025 Patriot Awards. pic.twitter.com/sucFPMpdW1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2025

Hannity praised her “quiet dignity” and described her as “an absolutely brilliant human being,” emphasising that much of her contribution takes place behind the scenes and rarely receives public attention.

What is Patriot Award?

The Patriot Awards were launched in 2019 by Fox Nation to celebrate “everyday American heroes” who display extraordinary dedication to the nation. The show recognises military veterans, first responders, innovators and inspirational citizens across multiple categories, including Heroism, Young Patriot, Salute to Service, Most Valuable Patriot and Patriot of the Year.

This year, the ceremony also introduced a new award in honour of the late Charlie Kirk. The trophies for 2022, 2024 and 2025 were designed by Shane and Justice Henderson, a father-son duo.

Addressing the audience, Melania Trump spoke about innovation and the American spirit, saying, “Let’s celebrate everyone who dares to think differently, for it is these courageous Americans who are the heartbeat of our civilization.” She added that daring to pursue one’s dreams embodies the American way and described innovation itself as a form of patriotism.

Melania also revealed a new project a film titled Melania, produced with Amazon MGM. The film documents the 20 days leading up to her inauguration and explores the world’s curiosity about becoming First Lady of the United States.

