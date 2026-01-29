Melania Trump’s Documentary Flopped In The UK? Embarrassing London Premiere Sees Just One Ticket Getting Sold

The American First Lady cinematic biography, which people expected to watch, has received a cold response from European viewers. The documentary named Melania cannot attract viewers in the United Kingdom despite Amazon MGM Studios spending 75 million dollars and conducting a global advertising campaign.

The main cinema chains report that people show almost no interest in their films, which results in extremely low attendance rates at the main Vue cinema location in Islington, London.

The 3:10 PM showing on opening Friday started with one ticket sale which left the theater almost empty. The weak opening of the film has generated deep discussions about its ability to attract international audiences and about the success of its expensive marketing strategies.

Lackluster Ticket Sales and UK Market Reception

The British Isles documentary shows performance results that industry experts have described as extremely weak, according to their assessment.

The London premiere saw one person attend the event, while the other locations experienced worse results because twenty-eight planned screenings at Blackburn, Castleford, and Hamilton branches did not attract any advance ticket purchases. In Wandsworth, which has a larger population base, the total ticket sales still reached only single digits.

The $35 million marketing budget, which included worldwide digital advertising, brought in less box office revenue because it revealed a major cultural rift, or British audiences did not want to see the First Lady’s controlled story.

Melania Documentary Production and Editorial Controversy

The project has generated behind-the-scenes examination because its critics consider its refined appearance to be “authorized,” while they view the project as more suitable for public relations work than a standard documentary film.

The film, which Brett Ratner directed and Melania Trump executive produced, displays her personal style and diplomatic duties during the twenty days that occurred before the 2025 inauguration.

The public responded with email complaints after UK theater owners decided to show the film, which led executives to explain their position on censorship avoidance.

The film, which cost a record-breaking $40 million to acquire rights, failed to draw viewers in a major secondary market, which raises doubts about the future success of expensive celebrity biographies that feature controlled subject matter.

Also Read: Afghan Woman’s Viral Ordeal After Taliban Ban Bars Male Doctors, With No Female Medics Available As Crisis Against Women Deepens