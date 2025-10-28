LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > World > METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 13:53:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

(Recasts to show copper prices fall) SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) – Copper prices eased on Tuesday as investors locked in gains after last session’s record rally, sparked by optimism over the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping and the Federal Reserve's rate decision. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange erased morning's gain and closed daytime trade 1.09% lower at 86,980 yuan ($12,211.15) per metric ton. The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.05% to $10,913.5 a ton as of 0746 GMT. The decline halted London copper's four-day rally and its Shanghai peer's three-day climb, after both touched 17-month highs on Monday amid optimism that the world's top two economies were nearing a deal to de-escalate trade tensions. Investors booked profits as copper approached its all-time peak, traders said. Demand for the red metal continued to show weakness. The Yangshan copper premium , which reflects appetite for importing copper, declined to $35 a ton on Monday from $58 in late September. Stakes are high ahead of Thursday's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea, where the two leaders are expected to finalise a trade framework hammered out by officials from both sides over the weekend in Malaysia. Investors are also watching the Fed's upcoming rate call on Wednesday. Policymakers at the U.S. central bank are poised to trim the short-term borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech following the decision, however, will influence market sentiment as it will signal whether a much-anticipated additional cut will emerge in December. Among other SHFE base metals, aluminium dropped 0.56%, lead declined 0.91%, tin fell 0.63% and zinc was little changed. Elsewhere on the LME, aluminium declined 0.64%, zinc dipped 0.97%, lead fell 0.52%, nickel dropped 0.69% and tin lost 0.31%. ($1 = 7.1230 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dylan Duan and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 1:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

World’s Oldest President Wins Elections Again, Is Nearly 20 Years Older Than Donald Trump, Has Ruled Country For More Than Four Decades

HSBC CFO: THE READ FROM HANG SENG BANK DEAL – HSBC IS OPEN FOR GROWTH

BRIEF-Greenmobility Raises FY Guidance

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

LATEST NEWS

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

Bollywood Music Director Duo Aikarth Purohit and Kapil Paliwal Collaborate with Actor-Director Himanshu Singh Rajawat for the Rajasthan-Based Crime Thriller Film SAGWAAN

Tyler Oliveira Defends ‘Poop Throwing Festival’ Video Filmed In India, American YouTuber Offers Mock Apology

Vehicle Ban in Delhi From November 1: List of Vehicles Not Allowed to Enter the City

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

China and ASEAN, hit by US tariffs, sign upgraded free trade pact

FREE ChatGPT Subscription For All! OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Is Going 100% Free From This November- Here’s How

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win Tomorrow’s Clash Between India And Australia?

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call
METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call
METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call
METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

QUICK LINKS