Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday firmly rejected reports that US forces would be allowed to enter Mexico to fight drug cartels, according to The Hill.

Responding to claims that US President Donald Trump had directed the military to cross the border, Sheinbaum stated, “The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out,” The Hill reported.

Sheinbaum further clarified, “It is not part of any agreement, far from it. When it has been brought up, we have always said no,” as cited by The Hill.

The Hill reported that Trump had secretly signed a directive justifying potential military operations against drug cartels labeled as foreign terrorist organizations. US military officials are said to have begun planning how to target these groups.

However, The Hill highlighted that unilateral military strikes against cartels could raise legal challenges, particularly if individuals are killed who do not pose an imminent threat or if the action lacks Congressional authorization.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Hill, “President Trump’s top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations.”

In May, the Trump administration offered to send US troops into Mexican territory to combat cartels, following an executive order signed on January 20 that designated groups including Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Carteles Unidos, Cartel del Noreste, Cartel del Golfo, and La Nueva Familia Michoacana as terrorist organizations, The Hill reported.

President Sheinbaum Said Mexico Will Support US in Fight Against Cartels

While rejecting the military intervention offer, Sheinbaum affirmed Mexico’s continued cooperation with US authorities on intelligence sharing, The Hill added.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Armed Services Committee, supported Trump’s designation of the cartels, writing on X: “Mexican drug cartels are just as dangerous and murderous as terrorist groups. I’ve long called for the US to take the fight directly to the Cartels. This is a great decision by President Trump and @SecDef.”

Since her election in 2024, Sheinbaum has intensified efforts against cartels, particularly the Sinaloa Cartel. Mexican authorities reported a significant drop in fentanyl seizures in July, The Hill noted.

