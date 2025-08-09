LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels

Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected reports that US forces would enter Mexico to fight cartels, stressing cooperation but “no invasion.” This follows Trump’s designation of several cartels as terrorist groups. Sheinbaum vowed continued intelligence sharing while opposing military action.

President Sheinbaum affirmed Mexico's continued cooperation with US but refused military intervention
President Sheinbaum affirmed Mexico's continued cooperation with US but refused military intervention

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 17:42:00 IST

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday firmly rejected reports that US forces would be allowed to enter Mexico to fight drug cartels, according to The Hill.

Responding to claims that US President Donald Trump had directed the military to cross the border, Sheinbaum stated, “The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out,” The Hill reported.

Mexico Rules Out Allowing the US Army into its Territory

Sheinbaum further clarified, “It is not part of any agreement, far from it. When it has been brought up, we have always said no,” as cited by The Hill.

The Hill reported that Trump had secretly signed a directive justifying potential military operations against drug cartels labeled as foreign terrorist organizations. US military officials are said to have begun planning how to target these groups.

However, The Hill highlighted that unilateral military strikes against cartels could raise legal challenges, particularly if individuals are killed who do not pose an imminent threat or if the action lacks Congressional authorization.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Hill, “President Trump’s top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations.”

In May, the Trump administration offered to send US troops into Mexican territory to combat cartels, following an executive order signed on January 20 that designated groups including Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Carteles Unidos, Cartel del Noreste, Cartel del Golfo, and La Nueva Familia Michoacana as terrorist organizations, The Hill reported.

President Sheinbaum Said Mexico Will Support US in Fight Against Cartels

While rejecting the military intervention offer, Sheinbaum affirmed Mexico’s continued cooperation with US authorities on intelligence sharing, The Hill added.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Armed Services Committee, supported Trump’s designation of the cartels, writing on X: “Mexican drug cartels are just as dangerous and murderous as terrorist groups. I’ve long called for the US to take the fight directly to the Cartels. This is a great decision by President Trump and @SecDef.”

Since her election in 2024, Sheinbaum has intensified efforts against cartels, particularly the Sinaloa Cartel. Mexican authorities reported a significant drop in fentanyl seizures in July, The Hill noted.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Tensions Rise as US President Donald Trump Okays Military Strike on Mexico Drug Cartels

Tags: Claudia Sheinbaummexicous

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels
Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels
Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels
Mexico Draws Red Line: President Claudia Sheinbaum Resists U.S. Troop Plan to Target Cartels

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?