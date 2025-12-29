LIVE TV
Home > World > Mexico Train Accident: Interoceanic Train Derails In Oaxaca, 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured – What We Know

Mexico Train Accident: Interoceanic Train Derails In Oaxaca, 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured – What We Know

At least 13 people were killed after an Interoceanic Train carrying 250 passengers derailed in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The accident occurred near Nizanda, leaving 98 injured, including several in critical condition, authorities said.

At least 13 killed and nearly 100 injured after Interoceanic Train derails in Oaxaca; probe launched as rescue ops continue. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 29, 2025 07:47:54 IST

Mexico Train Accident: Interoceanic Train Derails In Oaxaca, 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured – What We Know

Mexico Train Accident: Mexican authorities said on Sunday that at least 13 people were killed after an Interoceanic Train carrying 250 people derailed in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The Mexican Navy said the train, which derailed near the town of Nizanda, was carrying nine crew members and 241 passengers.

Of those on board, 139 were reported to be out of danger, while 98 were injured, including 36 who were receiving medical assistance.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X that five of the injured were in critical condition, adding that senior officials had been dispatched to the site to assist the families of those killed.

The governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Jara Cruz, expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and said state authorities were coordinating with federal agencies to assist those affected.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office has already opened an investigation into the incident, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said in a social media post.

The Interoceanic Train, inaugurated in 2023 under former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, forms part of the broader Interoceanic Corridor project.

The initiative was designed to modernize the rail link across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, connecting Mexico’s Pacific port of Salina Cruz with Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf Coast.

The Mexican government has sought to develop the isthmus into a strategic trade corridor, expanding ports, railways and industrial infrastructure with the goal of creating a route that could compete with the Panama Canal.

The train service is also part of a broader push to expand passenger and freight rail in southern Mexico and stimulate economic development in the region.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 7:44 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: accidentClaudia Sheinbaumhome-hero-pos-3mexicoMexico train accidentWorld news

Mexico Train Accident: Interoceanic Train Derails In Oaxaca, 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured – What We Know

