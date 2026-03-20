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Home > World News > Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict

Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict

Mojtaba Khamenei says Iran war with US, Israel goes beyond missiles; praises resistance amid escalating conflict and Eid-Nowruz message

Mojtaba Khamenei says Iran war with US, Israel goes beyond missiles. (Via X)
Mojtaba Khamenei says Iran war with US, Israel goes beyond missiles. (Via X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 20, 2026 21:34:27 IST

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Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday said that the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel “goes far beyond missiles, drones, torpedoes, and battlefield,” framing the war as a broader ideological and strategic struggle.

In a message marking the convergence of Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz, Khamenei extended greetings to the Iranian people, calling the occasion a rare moment where “the spring of spirituality and the spring of nature” coincide.

‘Relentless Resistance’ Against ‘Global Arrogance’

Khamenei praised Iran’s “relentless resistance” against what he described as “global arrogance,” a term often used by Iranian leadership to refer to Western powers, particularly the United States.

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“I express my condolences and sympathy to all the families and survivors of the honorable martyrs,” he said, acknowledging those killed in the ongoing conflict.

He also offered a prayer for transformation and resilience, invoking religious themes in his address as both a political and spiritual message.

Conflict Framed Beyond Military Engagement

Expanding on the nature of the war, Khamenei claimed that Iran had faced “three military and security wars” over the past year. He referred to last year’s brief but intense conflict with Israel allegedly backed by the US as well as internal unrest in January, which he described as a “coup” supported by foreign adversaries.

According to Khamenei, the conflict is not limited to military confrontation but extends into political, economic, and psychological domains.

US and Iran Trade Accusations

The United States has maintained that its recent military actions were “pre-emptive,” with Donald Trump claiming Iran posed an imminent threat.

Iran, however, has rejected these claims. Its foreign minister stated that Tehran does not initiate attacks during negotiations and warned of “zero restraint” if Iranian infrastructure is targeted.

Regional Tensions Intensify

The statement came amid escalating hostilities across West Asia. Explosions were reported in Tehran, while missile impacts were recorded near the Old City of Jerusalem.

Air raid sirens were also heard in multiple regions, including Bahrain and Israel, as the conflict entered its third week.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces reportedly launched strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure, while Iran retaliated with attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf.

Global Economic Shockwaves

The intensifying conflict has sent shockwaves through global energy markets. Oil prices have surged sharply in recent weeks, with analysts warning that prolonged disruptions could push prices even higher.

Despite a brief dip, Brent crude remains significantly elevated compared to pre-conflict levels, reflecting investor concerns over instability in key oil-producing regions.

Iran Denies Role in Regional Attacks

Khamenei also addressed reports of attacks in neighboring countries, stating that Iran and its allied forces were not responsible for incidents in Turkey and Oman.

He further called for improved relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, offering Iran’s support for regional stability.

‘Resistance Economy’ and National Unity

In his Persian New Year message, Khamenei declared the coming year as one focused on a “resistance economy under national unity and national security,” signalling Iran’s intent to withstand external pressure through internal resilience.

Notably, Khamenei has not appeared in public since reports emerged that he was injured in a strike that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, earlier in the conflict.

ALSO READ: ‘We Will Remember’: Donald Trump Rips NATO Allies, Calls Them ‘Cowards’ For Refusing Military Help Against Iran Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

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Tags: EidEid 2026home-hero-pos-2Iran resistanceIran US Israel WarKhamenei Eid Nowruz speechmojtaba khamenei

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Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict

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Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict

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Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict
Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict
Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict
Mojtaba Khamenei Says Iran War With US, Israel ‘Goes Beyond Missiles’ In Eid-Nowruz Address, Praises Resistance Amid Soaring Conflict

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