WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News

Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has called for a revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), describing the bloc as like the European Union but hampered by political disagreements among member states. Speaking in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, Yunus said, “SAARC is not working because it doesn’t fit into the politics of one country.” He suggested that one neighboring country’s opposition has hindered the organization’s progress.

Muhammad Yunus On Tensions with India

Addressing regional connectivity, Yunus highlighted logistical limitations, pointing out that India’s seven northeastern states still lack direct access to the ocean.

Yunus also addressed growing tensions with India.

“We have problems with India right now because they didn’t like what the students have done,” he said.

He added that misinformation has fueled these strains, noting, “A lot of fake news is coming from India, propaganda that it’s an Islamist movement.”

Yunus further criticized India for providing refuge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating, “India is hosting Hasina, who has created problems…that creates tension between India and Bangladesh.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif And Muhammad Yunus Meet

On the sidelines of the UNGA on 24 September, Yunus met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, Sharif invited Yunus to visit Pakistan before the interim government’s tenure ends, according to Bangladesh’s official readout.

Yunus expressed optimism regarding political reforms in Bangladesh, stating that the country’s political parties are expected to soon sign a ‘July Charter’ on key constitutional and political reforms.

“This charter aims to prevent the rise of another autocratic leader in Bangladesh,” Yunus said.

According to Chief Adviser Yunus’s Deputy Press Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar, the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including Bangladesh’s upcoming national elections, reform measures implemented by the interim government, Pakistan’s recent devastating floods, bilateral trade and investment, and strategies to enhance regional cooperation.

