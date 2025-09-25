LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News

WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News

Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urges SAARC revival, citing political hurdles. He criticizes India for fueling tensions and hosting Sheikh Hasina. Yunus meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, discussing reforms, floods, and regional cooperation.

Muhammad Yunus urges SAARC revival, criticizes India, meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss reforms and cooperation. Photo: X.
Muhammad Yunus urges SAARC revival, criticizes India, meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss reforms and cooperation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 25, 2025 11:38:32 IST

Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has called for a revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), describing the bloc as like the European Union but hampered by political disagreements among member states. Speaking in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, Yunus said, “SAARC is not working because it doesn’t fit into the politics of one country.” He suggested that one neighboring country’s opposition has hindered the organization’s progress.  

Muhammad Yunus On Tensions with India

Addressing regional connectivity, Yunus highlighted logistical limitations, pointing out that India’s seven northeastern states still lack direct access to the ocean.  

Yunus also addressed growing tensions with India.

“We have problems with India right now because they didn’t like what the students have done,” he said.

He added that misinformation has fueled these strains, noting, “A lot of fake news is coming from India, propaganda that it’s an Islamist movement.”

Yunus further criticized India for providing refuge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating, “India is hosting Hasina, who has created problems…that creates tension between India and Bangladesh.”  

Also Read: Bangladeshi delegation participates in the BIMSTEC Young Leaders’ Summit in India

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif And Muhammad Yunus Meet

On the sidelines of the UNGA on 24 September, Yunus met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, Sharif invited Yunus to visit Pakistan before the interim government’s tenure ends, according to Bangladesh’s official readout.  

Yunus expressed optimism regarding political reforms in Bangladesh, stating that the country’s political parties are expected to soon sign a ‘July Charter’ on key constitutional and political reforms.

“This charter aims to prevent the rise of another autocratic leader in Bangladesh,” Yunus said.  

According to Chief Adviser Yunus’s Deputy Press Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar, the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including Bangladesh’s upcoming national elections, reform measures implemented by the interim government, Pakistan’s recent devastating floods, bilateral trade and investment, and strategies to enhance regional cooperation.  

Also Read: Bangladesh Sets February 2026 Election Date, Muhammad Yunus Announces as He Vows Fair Vote

Tags: Bangladesh newshome-hero-pos-1Muhammad YunussaarcUNGA

RELATED News

From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025
"If tariffs are tax on goods, toll on H-1B is tax on trust": Ex-Indian Diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Trump's visa overhaul
Hooker From Hell? Manhattan Serial Killer Tabitha Bundrick Allegedly Drugged And Killed 3 Men, You Won’t Believe How She Lured Them
Donald Trump Family Net Worth Released By Forbes: President Trump’s Wealth Soars, Barron Trump Surprises Siblings With $150 Million Fortune
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal

LATEST NEWS

Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
Ayodhya's Ramleela: "Overwhelmed", says Rahul Bhuchar on portraying Lord Ram; Miss Universe India Manika delighted with first acting role as Maa Sita
8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here’s How to Calculate Your New Pay!
Transforming Education: The Art of Living Free Tribal Schools
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month break from red-ball cricket, will lead India A in ODI series against Australia A
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
Rihanna’s Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It’s Not What You’d Expect
‘Come To My Room, No Money Needed’: Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled
India's indigenous wheeled-APC "WhAP" to take nation's defence innovation to global stage: DRDO after Tata's defence manufacturing facility opens in Morocco
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News

QUICK LINKS