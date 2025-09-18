Bangladeshi delegation participates in the BIMSTEC Young Leaders' Summit in India
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 14:44:08 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 18 (ANI): A group of 10 Bangladeshi youth nominated by the Interim Government of Bangladesh participated in the BIMSTEC Young Leaders’ Summit, hosted by the Government of India from September 9 to September 11 in Guwahati, Assam, the Indian High Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

This is the second edition of the event, as the First BIMSTEC Youth Summit was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, in February 2025, which also saw the participation of 10 Bangladeshi youth delegates.

“The Summit underscored that the young leaders of the Bay of Bengal region should come together to usher in inclusivity and deeper regional cooperation. The event also spotlighted the strategic importance of Northeast India as a land bridge linking the Bay of Bengal community and advancing socio-economic integration,” the statement said.

The initiative, part of the 21-point action plan announced by the Prime Minister of India at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, was organised in partnership with the Bharat Scouts and Guides and inaugurated by the Governor of Assam. It brought together over 80 dynamic young leaders from across all BIMSTEC member states.

Apart from representatives from the Bangladesh Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladeshi delegation included participants from various sectors, ranging from ed-tech entrepreneurs to museum curators to social and political activists.

“The Bangladeshi delegates returned with enhanced skills, innovative ideas, and strengthened networks that will contribute to regional development efforts. Their active participation showcased Bangladesh’s commitment to advancing the shared prosperity and connectivity goals of BIMSTEC,” the statement said.

“The Summit is in line with India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR visions and reinforces the collective resolve to nurture the region’s young leaders who will shape policies, strengthen cooperation, and confront the challenges of the future. As part of its commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties, all expenses were fully funded by the Government of India,” it added.

Over the course of three days, the Summit engaged young leaders on themes of resilient and inclusive 21st-century leadership, entrepreneurship, design thinking, and socially responsive innovation. Cultural exchanges and country-sharing sessions further strengthened mutual understanding and solidarity among BIMSTEC nations. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 21-point-action-planbangladeshbimstec-summitindianortheast-indiaregional-cooperationsocio-economic-integrationyouth-leaders

