Nashua Gas Explosion Horror: Gas Leak Sparks Massive Explosion At 440 Amherst Street As Three Firefighters Are Injured, Four Still Missing – Watch

A gas leak turned into a frightening explosion and fire Monday afternoon at 440 Amherst Street. Firefighters responded to reports of a smell of natural gas at the Greater Nashua Mental Health building around 2:15 pm.

As per reports, when firefighters arrived, a gas-fed fire was already burning. An explosion followed, sending flames and smoke high into the sky. Three firefighters were injured in the blast among whom one was seriously injured, and two with injuries that were not life-threatening. All were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Missing Individuals from the Amherst Street

Officials also said there were around 40 people normally in the building, and crews were still trying to locate four individuals who may have been inside during the explosion. As per reports, so far, there have been no confirmed civilian deaths.

At 2:30 pm, an emergency alert warned nearby residents that said “There is a gas leak near 440 Amherst Street, posing a threat of fire from accidental ignition.” People were told to extinguish open flames, turn off gas burners, and be ready to evacuate. Those outside the area were advised to stay away.

Witness Accounts from the Amherst Street

According to reports, Witness William Closs, who works nearby, said that “Real loud. It shook a lot.” He added that first responders were “quick, efficient, thorough,” and that he and his colleagues helped get people out safely.

Crews eventually pulled all firefighters from the building for safety. Reports say that, Amherst Street was closed between Somerset Parkway and Thornton Road, while utility teams temporarily cut power to 10 homes in the area to prevent further hazards.

Officials said that they will investigate the source of the leak and the explosion, and they are working to ensure the safety of anyone who might still be in the building.

Similar cases in the past

Gas leaks and explosions have caused serious incidents in other cities as well. In 2019, a gas explosion in Lawrence, Massachusetts, destroyed several homes and injured over a dozen people.

Similarly, in 2022, a pipeline rupture in Kentucky led to the evacuation of hundreds and multiple injuries.

Also Read: Fueling Nightmare At Kennedy Space Center: NASA Scrambles As Hydrogen Leak Disrupts Artemis II Moon Rocket Test