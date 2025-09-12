Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon

Nepal [Kathmandu], September 12 (ANI): The high-level political meeting scheduled to take place at 9 am on Friday at the President’s House in Kathmandu has been postponed to 2 pm, according to sources familiar with the development.

The meeting is expected to bring together key political and institutional leaders, including Nepal’s Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, and senior leaders of the CPN (Maoist Centre), amid the widespread Gen Z protest that has engulfed the nation for the past few days. Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel is also likely to participate in the meeting.

This gathering comes amid Gen Z-led protests and political uncertainty in the country following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. One of the key agendas of the meeting is expected to be discussions around the formation of an interim government and the possible appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister.

The support for Karki comes at a time when frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity has ignited widespread protests since September 8, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after widespread protests across the nation.

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have also stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government.

“We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant,” said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese.

Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, “We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country.” Karki, Nepal’s first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

“We are not trying to change the constitution, but to make necessary amendments to it. Through online surveys, the Gen Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections,” said Gen Z leader Anil Baniya.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, as reported by The Himalayan Times, citing data released by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal.

According to The Himalayan Times, over 1,368 people have been injured amid the protests across the country. (ANI)

