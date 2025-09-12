LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon

Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon

Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 10:47:06 IST

Nepal [Kathmandu], September 12 (ANI): The high-level political meeting scheduled to take place at 9 am on Friday at the President’s House in Kathmandu has been postponed to 2 pm, according to sources familiar with the development.

The meeting is expected to bring together key political and institutional leaders, including Nepal’s Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, and senior leaders of the CPN (Maoist Centre), amid the widespread Gen Z protest that has engulfed the nation for the past few days. Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel is also likely to participate in the meeting.

This gathering comes amid Gen Z-led protests and political uncertainty in the country following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. One of the key agendas of the meeting is expected to be discussions around the formation of an interim government and the possible appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister.

The support for Karki comes at a time when frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity has ignited widespread protests since September 8, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after widespread protests across the nation.

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have also stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government.

“We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant,” said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese.

Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, “We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country.” Karki, Nepal’s first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

“We are not trying to change the constitution, but to make necessary amendments to it. Through online surveys, the Gen Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections,” said Gen Z leader Anil Baniya.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, as reported by The Himalayan Times, citing data released by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal.

According to The Himalayan Times, over 1,368 people have been injured amid the protests across the country. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: gen-z-protestshigh level meetinginterim-prime-ministerkathmandunepalpresidents-housesushila karki

RELATED News

Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 34 in Nepal; high-level crisis meeting scheduled at President's House
Meet World’s First AI Minister ‘Diella’, Introduced To Tackle Corruption In This Country, It Is…
India "one of the top relationships that US has in the world today": US Secy of State Marco Rubio
Donald Trump To Visit India Soon? US Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Provies Big Hint: ‘Next QUAD Meeting…’
Indian Man In Texas Beheaded Over Argument On Washing Machine, Accused Detained

LATEST NEWS

Mizoram: Governor VK Singh lauds PM Modi for Bairabi-Sairang railway line project
CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Vice President Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
Delhi High Court protects Personality Rights of Abhishek Bachchan, restrains unauthorised use of his name, voice, image
Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
Gold And Silver Prices Dip After Record Highs; MCX Show Cautious Optimism on Fed Rate Hopes, Check Rtaes In Your City
Henry Cavill injured, likely to postpone 'Highlander' remake filming to 2026
Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon

QUICK LINKS