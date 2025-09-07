LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea

Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea

Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 04:12:09 IST

Washington DC [US], September 7 (ANI/ WAM): Microsoft announced on Saturday that some Azure users might experience higher latency because of multiple undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.

Azure users may experience increased disruptions when traffic from the Middle East originates in or terminates in Asia or Europe, the company said in a service health status update.

Multiple subsea fibre optic cables in the Red Sea suffered simultaneous cuts on September 6, disrupting global internet and communications traffic. While connectivity remains available, rerouting has resulted in increased latency and congestion on key routes.

“Undersea fibre cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimise routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime. We’ll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change,” Microsoft said. (ANI/ WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: connectivityfibre-cutsMicrosoftnetworkRed Sea

RELATED News

Taiwan's coast guard seizes Chinese fishing boat near restricted waters
New US CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper completes first visit to Israel
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can A Lunar Eclipse Really Affect Your Body?
Paank condemns extrajudicial killings in Balochistan
At least one killed in blast during cricket match in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says police

LATEST NEWS

Should Reservation Exceed The 50% Cap? What Are The Constitutional Provisions And Arguments?
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets flood-affected people in Kurukshetra
Maharashtra: Devotees throng to witness immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune
"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai
"Improving, but doctors suggested rest": Harpal Singh Cheema on Bhagwant Mann's health
What Is an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC)? All You Need To Know
Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea
AIMIM to back Justice Sudershan Reddy in VP elections: Asaduddin Owaisi
Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea
Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea
Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea
Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea

QUICK LINKS