Home > World > No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

Zakharova’s remarks came during a media query regarding the tightening of tariffs by the US administration.  She said that "politically motivated economic pressure" was being put on those who choose an independent course on the international stage.

No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda
No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 5, 2025 05:40:36 IST

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday responded to the sanctions and restrictions being imposed by the United States, calling it a “neocolonial agenda”.

Zakharova’s remarks came during a media query regarding the tightening of tariffs by the US administration.  She said that “politically motivated economic pressure” was being put on those who choose an independent course on the international stage.

No tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history: Says Zakharova

In a post on X, Zakharova said, “Washington is unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order. No tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history.”

When asked how Russia view Washington’s policy of increasing tariff barriers against the key foreign policy partners in the Global South, she said, “Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage.”

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson further added, “This approach runs counter to the very principles of free trade once championed by Western nations. Instead, we now witness politically driven protectionism and the arbitrary imposition of tariff barriers. Brazil, our strategic partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, is one of the main victims of this policy.”

She also said, “We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within BRICS, who share this perspective.”

Trump Again Threatens Tariffs If New Delhi Continues Importing Russian Oil

United States President Donald Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on India if New Delhi does not stop importing Russian oil. Trump, on his Truth Social platform, said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.” 

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday came out strongly in defence of the country’s decision to import oil from Russia, despite criticism from the United States and European Union. The MEA said that India’s imports from Russia are driven by necessity and aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers. 

ALSO READ: India Hits Back After Donald Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs Over Importing Russian Oil

Tags: donald trumpMarendra ModirussiaRussia Foreign Ministry

RELATED News

Why Is The United States Silent On Europe’s Trade With Russia?
India Hits Back After Donald Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs Over Importing Russian Oil
Ex-Israeli Officials to US President Donald Trump: Stop Gaza War and Save Hostages
$15,000 Visa Bonds: New Rule by US as Immigration Clampdown Deepens Under President Donald Trump
Irish Missionary Among 8 Missing As Gunmen Storm Haiti Orphanage

LATEST NEWS

Dummy Bomb Goes Undetected In Security Drill At Red Fort, 7 Police Personnel Suspended
Diddy’s 50M Dollar Bail Rejected, What’s Next? Inside Hip-Hop Mogul’s Downfall
5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway
No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda
Throwback! Kajol Shut Down Skin Whitening Gossips, Once Called ‘Fat’ And ‘Dark’
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze
Saturday Night Live 2025 Premiere: When, Where To Watch, Cast? Here Are The Details!
What Does Statehood Mean For Jammu And Kashmir? Delhi Style Governance Or Full-Fledged State
Dirty Secrets In the Sky: Himalayas’ Toxic Cloud Crisis, What Is The Cause?
Horoscope For Today: A Quiet Shift Beneath the Surface
No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda
No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda
No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda
No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?