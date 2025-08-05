No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday responded to the sanctions and restrictions being imposed by the United States, calling it a “neocolonial agenda”.

Zakharova’s remarks came during a media query regarding the tightening of tariffs by the US administration. She said that “politically motivated economic pressure” was being put on those who choose an independent course on the international stage.

No tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history: Says Zakharova

In a post on X, Zakharova said, “Washington is unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order. No tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history.”

When asked how Russia view Washington’s policy of increasing tariff barriers against the key foreign policy partners in the Global South, she said, “Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage.”

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson further added, “This approach runs counter to the very principles of free trade once championed by Western nations. Instead, we now witness politically driven protectionism and the arbitrary imposition of tariff barriers. Brazil, our strategic partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, is one of the main victims of this policy.”

She also said, “We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within BRICS, who share this perspective.”

Trump Again Threatens Tariffs If New Delhi Continues Importing Russian Oil

United States President Donald Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on India if New Delhi does not stop importing Russian oil. Trump, on his Truth Social platform, said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday came out strongly in defence of the country’s decision to import oil from Russia, despite criticism from the United States and European Union. The MEA said that India’s imports from Russia are driven by necessity and aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers.

