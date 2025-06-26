Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > World > ‘October 7 Changed Everything’: Peter Baum Tells News X Israel Faces Emotional, Not Just Strategic Challenges

‘October 7 Changed Everything’: Peter Baum Tells News X Israel Faces Emotional, Not Just Strategic Challenges

In an interview with News X, Israel expert Peter Baum said the trauma of October 7 deeply shook Israeli society. While recovery is underway, cultural wounds remain. He criticised some global governments but expressed optimism over regional support and the defeat of Iranian proxies.

October 7 Changed Everything
October 7 Changed Everything

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 14:48:02 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In an exclusive interview with News X, Peter Baum—Israel expert and a prominent member of British Jewry—said the trauma of October 7 continues to cast a long shadow over Israeli society.

“Previously, Israelis were used to rocket fire from Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in the north. Damaging, yes—but they were coping.

October 7 changed all that, and events since will have an everlasting impact,” he said.

While there appears to be a cessation of hostilities with Iran, he noted that the war in Gaza remains unresolved and is increasingly polarising society from within.

Baum believes that while economic and political recovery is underway, the emotional and cultural wounds are far deeper. “Israel’s friends globally are being supportive.

But culturally, Israelis have been shocked at the anti-Jewish state hatred, particularly from far-left factions,” he said, calling out governments in Ireland, Spain, and Norway.

 “Ireland is known for its historic antisemitism—it was the only country to send condolences upon Hitler’s death. But what we’ve seen from Spain and Norway’s governments has been a true eye-opener,” he added.

In South Africa, Baum said bluntly: “They are so corrupt, they’ll sell their souls to the highest bidder.”

Despite that, Baum sees reasons for optimism. “Many of our hopes have already been achieved—the defeat of Iranian proxies, the destruction of Iranian power.

Egypt, Jordan, the Gulf States, even Syria have been surprisingly supportive,” he said.

On the current ceasefire, he noted: “Of course it benefits us, but given the frequency of past violations, complacency is not in the mindset. Israelis know peace can be shattered at any moment.”

ALSO READ: Where is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Iran Supreme Leader Conspicuous By Absence

Tags: home_hero_pos_1israel-iranlatest world newsoctober 7
Advertisement

More News

Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY
Brandon Larracuente Joins ‘Chicago Fire’ as Season 14 Regular Amid Major Cast Exits
‘October 7 Changed Everything’: Peter Baum Tells News X Israel Faces Emotional, Not Just Strategic Challenges

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?