‘October 7 Changed Everything’: Peter Baum Tells News X Israel Faces Emotional, Not Just Strategic Challenges

In an exclusive interview with News X, Peter Baum—Israel expert and a prominent member of British Jewry—said the trauma of October 7 continues to cast a long shadow over Israeli society.

“Previously, Israelis were used to rocket fire from Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in the north. Damaging, yes—but they were coping.

October 7 changed all that, and events since will have an everlasting impact,” he said.

While there appears to be a cessation of hostilities with Iran, he noted that the war in Gaza remains unresolved and is increasingly polarising society from within.

Baum believes that while economic and political recovery is underway, the emotional and cultural wounds are far deeper. “Israel’s friends globally are being supportive.

But culturally, Israelis have been shocked at the anti-Jewish state hatred, particularly from far-left factions,” he said, calling out governments in Ireland, Spain, and Norway.

“Ireland is known for its historic antisemitism—it was the only country to send condolences upon Hitler’s death. But what we’ve seen from Spain and Norway’s governments has been a true eye-opener,” he added.

In South Africa, Baum said bluntly: “They are so corrupt, they’ll sell their souls to the highest bidder.”

Despite that, Baum sees reasons for optimism. “Many of our hopes have already been achieved—the defeat of Iranian proxies, the destruction of Iranian power.

Egypt, Jordan, the Gulf States, even Syria have been surprisingly supportive,” he said.

On the current ceasefire, he noted: “Of course it benefits us, but given the frequency of past violations, complacency is not in the mindset. Israelis know peace can be shattered at any moment.”

