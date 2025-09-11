LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment

Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison briefly overtook Elon Musk as the world’s richest person after Oracle’s record stock surge lifted his wealth to $393B. Musk quickly regained the top spot. Forbes ranks Musk at $439.4B and Ellison at $401.1B, with Oracle’s AI-driven growth fueling Ellison’s ris

Larry Ellison became world's richest person for a while but Elon Musk quickly retook his position. (Pictures - X)
Larry Ellison became world's richest person for a while but Elon Musk quickly retook his position. (Pictures - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 11, 2025 00:40:46 IST

In a surprising twist, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison briefly overtook Elon Musk to become the world’s richest person, ending the Tesla and SpaceX chief’s nearly year-long reign at the top. However, Musk made his way back to the top quickly and regained his position as the world’s richest person.

As of 10:10 a.m. in New York, Ellison’s fortune surged after Oracle Corp. announced strong quarterly results. His wealth jumped to $393 billion, just ahead of Musk’s $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It was the largest one-day wealth gain ever recorded on the index.

Musk first claimed the title of the world’s richest man in 2021. He later lost it to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault of LVMH, only to regain it last year. Since then, Musk had held the spot for more than 300 days before Ellison’s sudden rise.

Ellison’s Wealth Jumps After Oracle’s Stocks Record Breaking Surge 

Most of 81-year-old Ellison’s fortune is tied to Oracle, the software giant he co-founded. He still serves as chairman and chief technology officer. Oracle’s stock has soared this year, gaining 45% before Tuesday’s close and then rocketing another 41% on Wednesday, its biggest single-day rise in history.

Ellison’s net worth has been climbing steadily. In July, he moved ahead of Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s second-richest person, with a fortune of around $276 billion at that time.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock has dropped about 13% so far this year, putting pressure on Musk’s wealth. Still, if Musk meets certain company goals, Tesla’s board has proposed a massive compensation package that could make him the world’s first trillionaire.

Oracle has been investing billions to grow in cloud computing, a market dominated by Amazon. The company provides storage and computing power online and has benefited from the surge in demand from artificial intelligence companies.

Ellison Holds Stake in Elon Musk’s Tesla

Earlier this month, Oracle’s stock reached an all-time high. The rise followed news that the company had agreed to supply OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, with 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity.

Ellison also owns a stake in Tesla and maintains close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. He has long supported the Republican Party and contributed to Trump’s campaigns.

Born in New York to a single mother, Ellison was raised by relatives in Chicago. He studied science and pre-med at the University of Illinois but dropped out before final exams after his adoptive mother’s death. He later enrolled at the University of Chicago, where he discovered programming, but left after just one semester.

Currently, Forbes’ real-time rankings place Musk ahead with an estimated $439.4 billion fortune, while Ellison’s wealth stands at about $401.1 billion.

Also Read: What Is Tesla’s Pay Package Controversy That Could Make Elon Musk The World’s First Trillionaire?

Tags: elon muskLarry Ellisonoracle

RELATED News

Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event
Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland
'We will continue to strike,' says Netanyahu after Israel pounds Houthi targets
Dharmendra Pradhan meets ADEK Chairperson, discusses expanding India-UAE education ties
USD 725 Million Up for Grabs: Is Your Facebook Account Eligible? Here’s What You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Galaxy Medicare IPO Opens: What You MUST Know Before Investing | Day 1 Subscription Breakdown
"Feels amazing": Vishal Jethwa on TIFF screening of 'Homebound'
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1: Is This Subscription Justified Or A Bubble In The Market?
Michael Caine back to acting? Actor likely to reunite with Vin Diesel for 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Asia Cup: "Every match is important…": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance
Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment

QUICK LINKS