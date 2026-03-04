LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Islamabad ​has said its airstrikes, which have at times directly targeted the Taliban government, are aimed at ending Afghan support for militants carrying out attacks on Pakistan.

Pakistan-Afghanistan war (AI-Generated Image)
Pakistan-Afghanistan war (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: NewsX News Desk
Last updated: March 4, 2026 17:17:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Residents along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan say they are weighing the option of leaving their homes as intense shelling and repeated explosions continue, with clashes between forces from both countries entering a seventh day on Wednesday.

The former South Asian allies are witnessing some of their fiercest fighting in years after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on key Afghan cities last week, further heightening tensions in a region already unsettled by ongoing U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Islamabad ​has said its airstrikes, which have at times directly targeted the Taliban government, are aimed at ending Afghan support for militants carrying out attacks on Pakistan. The Taliban has denied aiding militant groups.

You Might Be Interested In

SHELLING STARTS AS VILLAGERS ARE BREAKING RAMADAN FAST

Residents of towns and villages in Pakistan’s northwest said fighting between border forces starts in the evenings, placing their homes in the line of fire, often at sunset when families are breaking their fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

“There is complete silence in the day, but the moment we sit for iftar dinner, the two sides start shelling,” Farid Khan Shinwari from Landi Kotal, a town near the Torkham border crossing, told Reuters.

“We open our fast in extremely difficult situations, as you never know when a shell can hit your house.”

Residents in the town and nearby villages said there had been heavy shelling and some explosions heard in the past few days, prompting many to flee their homes.

On the other side of the border, Afghans shared similar stories of skirmishes and families fleeing their homes.

Hundreds had been displaced to an open dirt field under makeshift tents, while others had no shelter at all. Officials say around 1,500 families have fled their homes.

Fighting along the 2,600-km (1,615-mile) border has ebbed and flowed over the week-long conflict, with both sides saying they have inflicted heavy losses on the other country and gained ground in the fighting.

Reuters has been unable to verify these accounts.

TURKEY HAS OFFERED TO MEDIATE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Ankara would help reinstate a ceasefire, the Turkish Presidency said on Tuesday, as other countries that had offered to mediate have since been hit by the conflict in the Gulf.

On Wednesday, both countries reported exchanges of heavy fire, with Afghanistan’s defence ministry saying Taliban forces shot down a Pakistani drone and captured seven border posts.

A spokesperson for the ministry said 110 civilians, including 65 women and children, had been killed since the fighting began and another 123 were wounded. The United Nations mission for Afghanistan has listed 42 deaths so far.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disputed both figures, saying: “Pakistan exercises great care in only targeting terrorists and support infrastructure. No civilian structures have been targeted.”

On Saturday, Pakistan struck “ammunition and critical equipment” at the Bagram air base north of Kabul, Tarar said, a key American command centre through the 20-year Afghan war.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims Of 680 US Troops Killed | Updates

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 5:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pakistan Afghanistanpakistan afghanistan clashUS Iran war

RELATED News

Were Indians Barred From Shelters in Jerusalem Amid Iranian Strikes? Israel Dubs It ‘FAKE NEWS,’ Clarifies, ‘People Of All Ethnicities Are…’

Did One Strike Change The War? Iran Hits Radar ‘Nerve Centre’ At Al-Udeid Airbase In Qatar As Missiles Rain Down On US Military Assets Across West Asia

Russian-Made Iranian Jet YAK-130 Gets Shot Down For The First Time In 40 Years By Israeli F-35, First Shootdown In History Of A Manned Fighter Aircraft

Iran Denies Reports of Mojtaba Khamenei as Successor After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death Amid Israel-Iran War- Here’s What We Know

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues 30 Sailors From Iranian Warship ‘IRIS Dena’ Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

LATEST NEWS

Is Vijay Thalapathy Paying Sangeetha Rs 250 Crore In Alimony To Settle Divorce Out Of Court? Know All About TVK Chief’s Massive Net Worth, Luxurious Car Collection And Homes

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

Who Was Vijay Crishna? Veteran Theatre Stalwart, Who Played Shah Rukh Khan’s Father In Devdas, Passes Away At 81

EXCLUSIVE: ‘People Called Us Weak’ — Coach Krishna Kumar Reveals Jammu & Kashmir’s Struggles Behind Historic Ranji Trophy 2026 Title

Who Is Rajshri Deshpande? Sacred Games Actress Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Says ‘Surgery Felt Like A Rollercoaster Ride’

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

EPL: Wolves Shock Liverpool at Molineux — Will Arne Slot’s Side Miss Out on UEFA Champions League Qualification?

Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge
Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge
Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge
Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

QUICK LINKS