LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27

Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27

Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 22:07:08 IST

Hyderabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): A new polio case has been confirmed in Sindh’s Hyderabad district, taking the nationwide tally to 27 this year and total cases in Sindh to seven, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Monday, Dawn reported.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

According to a statement from the NIH, “With this detection, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 27 – including 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan,” as per Dawn.

NIH added that, “Polio Eradication conducted a Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign in September 2025 across 88 districts of the country including Hyderabad.”

The campaign immunised “approximately 21 million children under the age of five,” NIH said.

The next polio immunisation campaign will run from October 13 to 19 and aims to target 45.5m children.

“More than 4,00,000 dedicated frontline polio workers will go door-to-door to ensure that every child is reached,” NIH said.

The new case comes over a week after two fresh polio virus cases were detected in the south of KP. Out of the two, one of the cases was detected in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali tehsil in a 19-month-old infant, while the other case was confirmed in an 11-month-old infant in Lakki Marwat’s Suleman Khel tehsil.

In 2024, the country reported at least 71 polio cases, with the virus detected in around 90 districts, as per Dawn.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunisations, Dawn reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: endemichyderabadkhyber pakhtunkhwapakistanPoliosindhvaccinationvaccine-hesitancy

RELATED News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco
Is Eurovision 2026 In Trouble? Tensions Over Israel’s Participation, Russia Launches Alternate Competition ‘Intervision’
Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bombing death toll rises to 21
Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki leads path toward global symbiosis
Looking For A Soulmate Amid H-1B Crisis? This US Matrimony App Will Help You Find True Love Based On Your Visa Status

LATEST NEWS

Korea Open: Ayush Shetty, Prannoy headline depleted Indian line-up
From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal
Government Announces 2.5 Million New LPG Connections Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana With ₹676 Crore Outlay in FY26- Here Is Everything About It
78-year-old’s, Failing Valves, but a Beating Comeback achieved with HVS Symbiosis’ MyCLIP
"I would like to thank PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman": Union Minister Chirag Paswan on GST reforms
Happy Navratri 2025: 20 Best WhatsApp Wishes To Share Joy and Blessings
Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27
Pedro Pascal starrer 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' from 'Star Wars' universe trailer out
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Kajol recreate "Odh Li Chunariya" in Ajay Devgn style; watch
Unable To Get Decked Up For Dandiya? Use This Top 5 Gemini AI Prompts To Create Stunning Festival Looks
Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27
Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27
Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27
Pakistan records one more polio case, takes nationwide tally to 27

QUICK LINKS