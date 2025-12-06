Russia Launches Massive Strike On Ukraine: Railway Hub Hit, Power Facilities Damaged

A major railway hub near Kyiv was hit during a large-scale Russian drone and missile barrage overnight, damaging a depot and several railway carriages, Ukraine’s state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said on Saturday.

The attack struck the town of Fastiv, a key logistical point southwest of the capital, though no casualties were reported.

The strike comes amid a surge in Russian assaults on Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure in recent weeks, including power stations and railway networks critical for military and civilian movement.

Ukrainian Minister condemned the attack

Condemning the attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that Russia “continues to disregard any peace efforts” and is deliberately targeting essential civilian systems such as the energy grid and railways.

In many regions, recovery efforts are now underway following last night’s Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is some destruction. A drone strike burned down the main railway station building in Fastiv. The attack was meaningless from a military point… pic.twitter.com/pSvMOaPtA5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 6, 2025







“This shows that no decisions to strengthen Ukraine and raise pressure on Russia can be delayed. And especially not under the pretext of peace process,” he added.

Ukrzaliznytsia said on the Telegram messaging app that it was forced to cancel several suburban trains near the capital and the city of Chernihiv in northeastern Ukraine.

Emergency services reported a fire and destruction on the territory of the railway station and depot but gave no more details. The report also cited an attack on infrastructure in the Chernihiv region.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces launched a “massive strike” overnight in response to what it called Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets.

The ministry said the strike used high-precision, long-range air- and ground-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and long-range drones.

It targeted Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, energy facilities supporting their operations, and port infrastructure used for military purposes, the ministry added.

Power, Heat Facilities Targeted

The Ukrainian military said Russia had launched 653 drones and 51 missiles on Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian forces downed 585 drones and 30 missiles, the military said.

Power and heat generation facilities in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the attack, Ukraine’s ministry for development of communities and territories said.

It said on Telegram that 9,500 customers remained without heat and 34,000 without water supply in the southern Odesa region.

“Port facilities (in Odesa) have also been attacked: part of the infrastructure has been de-energised, and operators have switched to backup power from generators,” the ministry said.

The Ukrainian energy ministry said the attacks hit energy infrastructure in eight regions overnight, causing blackouts.

“Emergency repair work is already underway where safety conditions permit. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible,” the ministry said on the Telegram messenger.

Poland Scrambled Jets But Airspace was not violated

Separately, sirens sounded early on Saturday in Lubartow in the Lublin region of eastern Poland, private broadcaster RMF FM reported.

RMF quoted local mayor Krzysztof Pasnik as saying the warning was activated due to the situation in Ukraine.

Poland scrambled jets overnight due to the Russian attacks on Ukraine, but the Operational Command of the Armed Forces said there were no airspace violations.

(With Reuters Inputs)

