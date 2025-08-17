LIVE TV
Russian President Putin's 'Jelly Legs' Mystery at Alaska Summit: Health Scare or Secret Double?

After a Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska, a viral video showed Putin’s legs twitching, sparking health and body double theories online. Observers noted his unusual gait. Meanwhile, the leaders discussed a Ukraine peace plan involving limited land swaps, marking their first meeting since the 2022 war began.

Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska summit
Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska summit

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 22:47:28 IST

During a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, a video of their conversation after the press conference went viral. In it, Putin’s legs appeared to be “twitching” as he said goodbye to Trump.

The footage showed Putin’s knee moving repeatedly while he stood with Trump, a translator, and their security teams. He seemed to dip one knee and lift his left toe and heel several times, making his legs look unsteady.

Many people on social media, especially in Ukraine, quickly shared theories about why Putin’s legs were moving. Some suggested he wore hidden shoe lifts because of a “Napoleon complex.” Others said he might have been using an “exoskeleton” to improve his posture.

Conspiracy Theories Galore: Putin’s Body Double Went to Attend Alaska Summit!

On X, some users speculated that Putin might have a health problem. One person wrote, “Putin may have a mysterious illness. The 72-year-old with a swollen face is suffering from jelly legs (uncontrollable leg twitching).” Another said, “What’s wrong with Putin? He can’t stand still and looks almost convulsed.”

Some even suggested that Putin never actually went to Alaska and that a body double met Trump instead. “I don’t think a KGB Master Spy would shake his legs so much. This isn’t Putin,” one user claimed.

Others noticed that Putin didn’t have his usual “gunslinger walk,” where one arm stays still while the other swings—a habit from his KGB training when agents hold a gun close while walking.

Will Putin Agree to a Ceasefire in Ukraine?

Meanwhile, Russia and the United States discussed a possible peace plan for Ukraine during a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, according to sources familiar with Moscow’s position.

Under the proposals, Russia would give up small areas of occupied Ukrainian land, while Ukraine would hand over large parts of its eastern territory that Russia has so far failed to capture.

The meeting, held at an air force base in Alaska, marked the first time a U.S. president and the Russian leader had met since before the war began in February 2022.

Also Read: From Alaska to Washington: Will Donald Trump Bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the Same Table?

Tags: Alaskarussiavladimir putin

