S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike

S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York today during the UNGA, aiming to strengthen India-US ties amid recent trade tensions. The discussion follows a diplomatic turnaround after US tariffs on Indian imports. Both sides are expected to advance trade talks and address H-1B visa fee concerns.

Jaishankar to meet US Secretary Rubio at UNGA to boost India-US ties, discuss trade, and H-1B visa fee concerns. Photo: White House.
Published By: Zubair Amin

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 22, 2025 10:37:15 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York today. The high-level meeting will take place on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session, according to sources familiar with the matter.  

Officials said the discussion is aimed at advancing the recent improvement in India-US ties.

“This meeting will continue the efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries and bridge the divides that emerged in recent months,” the sources added.  

S. Jaishankar, Marco Rubio Meeting Amid Tense India-US Relations

Jaishankar and Rubio last met in Washington in early July, and prior to that in January this year. However, today’s meeting will mark their first in-person interaction since tensions arose between India and the US over trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.  

Trump had imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, including an additional 25 percent duty, citing India’s purchase of Russian oil. Since then, bilateral relations have improved following a diplomatic turnaround. Both countries have resumed stalled trade talks, with Trump expressing confidence that reaching an agreement would pose “no difficulty.”  

Piyush Goyal-Led Delegation In Talks With US

The meeting also coincides with a delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, which is engaging in trade talks with the US on Monday. According to the Commerce Ministry, “The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.”  

The discussions between Jaishankar and Rubio come amid concerns over the Trump administration’s recent hike in the H-1B visa fee. New applications will now require a $100,000 fee, following a proclamation signed by Trump. The announcement sparked immediate concern among tech companies and employees.  

The White House later clarified that the fee is a one-time charge and applies only to new petitions, exempting current visa holders from the levy.  

Also Read: US again clarifies Trump’s H-1B proclamation, says existing visa holders not impacted

Tags: H-1B visaindia-us-relationsmarco rubios. jaishankarUN General Assembly 2025

S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike

S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike

S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike
S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike
S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike
S Jaishankar To Meet US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Big Meeting At UNGA Amid H-1B Fee Hike

