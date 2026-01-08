LIVE TV
Salt Lake City Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire In Church Parking Lot, 2 Dead, Several Injured

The investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shooting so far, and the authorities have warned that everything is still in the early stages as they are collecting evidence and interviewing people.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 8, 2026 10:14:40 IST

Late on Wednesday evening, the police reported to the media that a shooting incident at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints venue in Salt Lake City, Utah, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. It was an outdoor incident right outside the church wherein a funeral service was taking place and the Salt Lake City Police Department mentioned that, at least, eight people were hit by the bullets. The police also stated that two of the victims succumbed to their injuries while the others were sent to hospitals nearby for medical care. The police characterized the situation as a mass casualty event and advised the public to steer clear of the area until the responders had secured it and commenced their investigation.

According to police sources, one of the attackers managed to flee the scene and the search for him continues in the surrounding areas. The latest reports confirm this much. The police officers of Salt Lake City, who were working along with the service of emergency medical, were greatly visible while putting up a large cordon around the church’s parking lot, and some streets were also blocked off for the response to take place. At that time, the funeral service was going on, and people present at the scene, which included those attending the funeral service, told that they heard gunshots outside while the service was still going on. This only added to the shock and confusion among the attendees who had to stay in the building until the situation was sorted out.

Investigations Going On

Investigators from the FBI also worked on the case and stated that the local police department was receiving help from them in this regard. Community leaders spoke out about their grief and sorrow not only over the death of victims but also over the violence that took place during the mourning period in the community, thus bringing up discussions about gun violence and public safety in relation to crowded places. The police are still hunting the perpetrator and are calling on anyone who has any information to come forward to help them put together the sequence of events that led to the attack.

Also Read: 500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Salt Lake City Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire In Church Parking Lot, 2 Dead, Several Injured

