LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
Home > World > Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

Saudi Arabia has cut down the validity of Umrah visas to merely one month from the date of issuance, thus ending the previous three month period. With this regulation, any visas that have not been used will get automatically annulled after 30 days, requiring pilgrims to be more exact in their travel planning.

(Image Credit: FreePik)
(Image Credit: FreePik)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 31, 2025 18:48:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

In view of the increasing number of pilgrims, the regulations regarding Umrah visas for Saudi Arabia have undergone a tremendous strictness. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made it clear that the Umrah visa will only be valid for one month from the date of issuance, which is a significant reduction from the earlier three month period allowed for entry. Moreover, all the visas, which have not been utilized, will be automatically canceled after 30 days of issuance. 

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules

This step is being taken by the Kingdom in anticipation of a huge influx of pilgrims post summer and is aimed at not only ensuring but also improving the quality of service and managing the crowd at the holy sites. Moreover, the changes are part of a larger strategy to digitize, simplify, and regulate the entire pilgrimage process. For example, the official Nusuk platform which intends to combine visa issuance, accommodation bookings, and tracking of pilgrim flows is one such initiative.

Umrah Visa Validity 

For the future pilgrims the implication is that planning will have to be very precise: bookings, travel dates, and arrival time have to be exactly corresponding to the short validity period. The entry period has been reduced and the authorities are expected to be very strict in implementing the rule. Pilgrims and their agents may now have to move faster and make sure they are in sync with the ministry’s systems in order not to lose the shorter window or get their visas canceled automatically.

Also Read: “American Dream Stolen”: Trump’s H-1B Visa Misuse Video Has Major India Mention

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 6:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: saudi arabiaSaudi Arabia pilgrimage updateSaudi Umrah rules 2025Umrah pilgrims newsUmrah visaUmrah visa 30 daysUmrah visa cancellationUmrah visa validity

RELATED News

“Usha, You Are In Trouble”: Erika Kirk, JD Vance’s ‘Emotional’ Hug Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

World Bank Questions Pakistan’s Poverty Reduction Claims, Warns of Deep Rural Inequality and Slow Economic Recovery

LATEST NEWS

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025: Correct Date, Vrat, Time, Puja Shubh Muhurat for Tulsi Vivah 2025

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Release Postponed, Check New Date?

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised

Who Was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-Year-Old Jharkhand Man Killed In Saudi Arabia Crossfire While Returning From Work

The Perfect Winter Combo: How these 3 Oshea Herbals Products Transform Your Skin Routine

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized in Mumbai

Adani’s ACC Q2 Results: 460% Surged In Profit At Rs 1,119 Crore, What’s Behind This Massive Jump?

Spike In Cases Of Viral Flu Infection In Delhi-NCR: Know Symptoms, Cure

‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’: BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Building ‘7-Star Mansion’ In Punjab; AAP Calls It ‘Fake’

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..
Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..
Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..
Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

QUICK LINKS