Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

In view of the increasing number of pilgrims, the regulations regarding Umrah visas for Saudi Arabia have undergone a tremendous strictness. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made it clear that the Umrah visa will only be valid for one month from the date of issuance, which is a significant reduction from the earlier three month period allowed for entry. Moreover, all the visas, which have not been utilized, will be automatically canceled after 30 days of issuance.

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules

This step is being taken by the Kingdom in anticipation of a huge influx of pilgrims post summer and is aimed at not only ensuring but also improving the quality of service and managing the crowd at the holy sites. Moreover, the changes are part of a larger strategy to digitize, simplify, and regulate the entire pilgrimage process. For example, the official Nusuk platform which intends to combine visa issuance, accommodation bookings, and tracking of pilgrim flows is one such initiative.

Umrah Visa Validity

For the future pilgrims the implication is that planning will have to be very precise: bookings, travel dates, and arrival time have to be exactly corresponding to the short validity period. The entry period has been reduced and the authorities are expected to be very strict in implementing the rule. Pilgrims and their agents may now have to move faster and make sure they are in sync with the ministry’s systems in order not to lose the shorter window or get their visas canceled automatically.

