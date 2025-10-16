Shorthanded Chargers, Colts take field for bout of AFC division leaders

Can the Los Angeles Chargers' shorthanded offensive line provide quarterback Justin Herbert with enough time to pick on the Indianapolis Colts' injury- riddled secondary? When the teams meet Sunday in Los Angeles, the team providing the best answer to that question is likely to emerge from the battle of AFC division leaders with a win that might have ramifications in January. Both teams are coming off wins that weren't decided until late in the game. The Colts (5-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to subdue Arizona 31-27 at home, while the Chargers (4-2) needed a 33-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker with five seconds left to edge Miami 29-27 in South Florida. Herbert threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns despite missing left tackle Joe Alt (high ankle sprain). After missing practice on Wednesday, Alt will likely miss Week 7 as well, putting more stress on the likes of Austin Deculus and Bobby Hart. The bookend tackles gave up five pressures and two quarterback hits last week in Miami, but no sacks. Herbert was sacked once in the game and 17 times this season — the sixth most among NFL quarterbacks. Indianapolis has generated a strong pass rush this year under first-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Its 16 sacks through six games are tied for seventh in the NFL. "One of the things they do is make everything look similar and then bring pressure from different spots," Herbert said of the Colts. "The offensive line and I have to communicate on who to block. At the end of the day, you have to get the ball out quick and handle the pressure." If Herbert can do those things, it will be advantageous to Los Angeles. Indianapolis might be without its top cornerback, Charvarius Ward, who sat out last week after sustaining a concussion following a collision with tight end Drew Ogletree during pregame warmups. With Ward sidelined, Arizona backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett carved up the Colts' secondary for 320 yards, often picking on Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards. Kenny Moore II could be an option if he continues to progress; he practiced for the first time on Wednesday after suffering an Achilles' injury last month at Tennessee. "It's so delicate of an injury in an area to have such an injury and such pressure in a spot," Moore said. "So, I think it's just all hands on deck to try to get me back out there and I gotta do all I can from a player standpoint to do all I can to get back out there." If Indianapolis' secondary is unable to handle Herbert and his capable receiving corps, its offense might have to pick up the slack. The Colts lead the NFL in scoring at 32.3 ppg as quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor are enjoying big years. Their offensive line, led by left guard Quenton Nelson, has played as well as any in the league. The Chargers own a 20-11 lead in the teams' all-time series, including a 20-3 decision on Dec. 26, 2022, in the last matchup in Indianapolis. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)