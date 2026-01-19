LIVE TV
Starmer Holds Explosive Call With Trump As Greenland Tariff Threat Sparks Fresh UK-US Tensions Ahead Of Global Trade Showdown

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a tense call with Donald Trump, opposing proposed tariffs linked to Greenland. Calling the move “wrong,” Starmer stressed NATO security and warned that punitive trade actions against allies could trigger a dangerous global fallout.

Starmer Confronts Trump Over Greenland Tariffs as UK-US Tensions Escalate (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 19, 2026 06:51:09 IST

In a notable increase of transatlantic tensions, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had a phone talk with President Donald Trump on Sunday that he took a huge risk with just to talk about the White House’s latest trade threats.

Starmer made it clear to the American leader that it is “wrong” to implement a 10% tariff on the United Kingdom and seven of its European allies, especially when such actions are taken to sell Greenland.

This is the most open battle between London and Washington since Trump’s comeback, showing a scarce and public disagreement over the ownership of the Danish land.

Transatlantic Security

The core disagreement is around the “High North” region, which was signaled by Starmer as of paramount importance for NATO interests. The PM claimed that the conflict of interests should not endanger the security of the Euro-Atlantic area as a whole.

Triumph’s government has defended the intended tariffs, which are to reach a point of 25% by June 1, citing national security, and arguing that European countries have not done their part in keeping the Arctic island safe from the Russians and the Chinese.

Notwithstanding, Starmer’s camp holds that the destiny of Greenland is solely under the jurisdiction of the Greenlandic people and the Danish monarchy.

Diplomatic Solidarity

Prior to confronting the U.S. leader, Sir Keir worked together with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to come up with a united stand.

Along with Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, the UK has issued a joint declaration in which it explicitly claims that the “punitive” tariffs could easily lead to a “dangerous downward spiral” in global relations.

Although people like Richard Tice from Reform UK argue that the aim of Arctic protection is legitimate, the political spectrum in the UK still widely agrees that resorting to economic warfare against allies is no way to go and, on the contrary, it will only weaken the alliance Trump is boasting about strengthening.

Also Read: Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Gaza ‘Board of Peace,’ Stirring Global Buzz Over Bold Diplomatic Move

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 6:51 AM IST
Tags: donald trumpGreenland tariffskeir starmerNATO securitytransatlantic tensionsUK-US relations

Starmer Holds Explosive Call With Trump As Greenland Tariff Threat Sparks Fresh UK-US Tensions Ahead Of Global Trade Showdown

QUICK LINKS