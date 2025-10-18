LIVE TV
Home > World > TABLE-China's September grain, sugar and pork imports

TABLE-China's September grain, sugar and pork imports

TABLE-China's September grain, sugar and pork imports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 09:55:19 IST

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) – The table below shows China's imports of major agricultural products in September, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Saturday. Data on soybean imports in September was released earlier this month. Commodity September % change YTD (metric % change y/y 2025 (metric y/y tons) tons) Corn 60,000 -81.9 930,000 -92.7 Wheat 390,000 59.9 2,990,000 -72.1 Barley 1,230,000 30.9 7,820,000 -33.8 Sugar 550,000 35.8 3,160,000 9.4 Sorghum 670,000 -30.5 3,650,000 -46.1 Pork 80,000 -22.5 790,000 -1.3 (Reporting by Amy Lv, Ella Cao and Colleen Howe; Editing by William Mallard)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 9:55 AM IST
