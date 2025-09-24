LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan detects Chinese military vessel in strait

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 08:27:08 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 24 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected a Chinese military vessel around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Wednesday (local time).

In a departure from the usual, the MND did not detect any PLA aircraft.

In a post on X, the MND said, “1 PLAN vessel operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan detected 15 sorties of PLA aircraft and 1 naval vessel operating around itself. Of the 15, 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, “15 sorties of PLA aircraft and 1 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the “One China” principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute’s roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS