Home > World > Taiwan records 14 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels around its territory

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 07:47:17 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 11 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded the presence of 14 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territory on Thursday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM ( UTC +8).

It further reported that 14 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

“14 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded”, it wrote on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the “One China” principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute’s roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinamndplaplantaiwan

