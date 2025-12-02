LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

Musk shared his latest warning while responding to a post about nuclear deterrence and global governance.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 15:59:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

Elon Musk has sparked a new debate on social media and claimed that the world may be heading toward a global conflict within the next decade. He shared his latest warning while responding to a post about nuclear deterrence and global governance.

The exchange began when an X user, Hunter Ash, argued that modern governments were becoming less effective because nuclear weapons had removed the threat of large-scale war between major powers. According to the user, the lack of an external threat had reduced the pressure on governments to perform better.

He wrote that governments “all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war… So there’s no external… pressure on governments to not suck.”

Musk replied with a short but alarming comment: “War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most.” He did not clarify which countries he believed might be involved or what kind of conflict he was referring to. His vague but dramatic statement has left users guessing about his intentions and reasons.

The comment carries weight because of Musk’s global influence and his past involvement with US President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Many users began speculating whether Musk was hinting at geopolitical trends he has mentioned before.

Some users turned to Grok, the AI chatbot created by Musk’s xAI, to interpret the post. Grok said Musk has previously warned about several possible triggers for conflict, including migration-related tensions in Europe, the threat of civil unrest in the UK, a potential China-US clash over Taiwan, and the ongoing war in Ukraine escalating into a larger global crisis.

Grok explained, “Elon didn’t specify parties or reasons… From his past statements, he has warned of potential civil wars in Europe/UK due to mass migration and identity politics, or global conflicts like US-China over Taiwan, or Ukraine escalation to WW3.”

While Musk’s post did not point to a specific region, discussions around Taiwan, Ukraine, and internal European tensions continue to raise concerns among analysts.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Family Tree: How Many Children Does Tesla CEO Have And Who Are Their Mothers?

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 3:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskElon Musk war prediction

RELATED News

Cash-Strapped Pakistan Exposed Again, Sends One-Year-Expired Supplies To Sri Lanka Amid Cyclone Ditwah Crisis

Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Australian Senator’s Bizarre F1 Related Theory About Oscar Piastri Goes Viral, Social Media Calls It, ‘The Slowest Lap of Reasoning’

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

LATEST NEWS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

Mumbai To Witness Dry Days: Here Are the Dates Announced In Mumbai And Other States For December

Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Eat A Banana First Thing In The Morning

19-Minute Instagram ‘Leaked MMS’ Still Trending: Here’s How Things Unfolded – Timeline

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Explained: Despite Early Warnings, Why Cyclone-Driven Floods Devastated Indonesia, Thailand And Sri Lanka Killing Over 1,200

Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Clashes With Paparazzi A Day After Jaya Bachchan’s Classist Remarks Go Viral: ‘Are Bhai Bulaya Hai,’

Caught On Camera: Aryan Khan Shows Middle Fingers To Crowd As He Pulls Up To A Bengaluru Event, SRK’s Son Then Quickly Exits After Greeting Fans

Indian Navy Chief Issues Big Statement, Explains Why Was Pakistan Navy Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor, Says…

3I/ATLAS Spewed Pristine Material As Ice Volcanoes Erupted Near The Sun; Here’s What Spanish Scientists Found

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

QUICK LINKS