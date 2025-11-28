LIVE TV
Home > World > Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows

Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. on Thursday shared a festive snapshot on X, showing him enjoying a holiday meal with President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr., with a caption saying, “Happy Thanksgiving.” After Kennedy posted the picture, online observers noticed something was wrong with the picture. Within minutes, X users highlighted that the men were dressed in the same outfits and positioned identically to a November 2024 photo first shared by Trump Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Thanksgiving Photo With Trump, Elon Musk. (Representative image: X)
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Thanksgiving Photo With Trump, Elon Musk. (Representative image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 28, 2025 05:33:55 IST

Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. on Thursday shared a festive snapshot on X, showing him enjoying a holiday meal with President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr., with a caption saying, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

The image captured Musk and Trump seated side by side on one side of the table, with plates loaded with turkey, corn, Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes. Kennedy’s caption framed the moment, describing it as “a Thanksgiving meal with President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.”

Social Media Points Out Strange Repeat in Kennedy-Trump-Musk Photo 

After Kennedy posted the picture, online observers noticed something was wrong with the picture. Within minutes, X users highlighted that the men were dressed in the same outfits and positioned identically to a November 2024 photo first shared by Trump Jr. 

In that earlier snapshot, Kennedy appeared surprised while eating McDonald’s, complete with fries and a Coke, while Don Jr. held up a fry instead of a slice of pie.

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “This is an AI mod of the fast food shot isn’t it?” Another one commented, “That meal is WAY better and more MAHA than the original McDonald’s photo.”



The third user joked, “I love this picture, but it’s from last year.”

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 5:33 AM IST
Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows

Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows

Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows
Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows
Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows
Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows

