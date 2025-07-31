Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry

The Trump administration has frozen $108 million in the US National Institutes of Health research funding to Duke University, alleging “racial preferences” in the school’s admissions, hiring, scholarships and governance, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday, quoting officials familiar with the decision.

Allegations of ‘Vile Racism’

According to the report, a joint letter from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon accused the varsity and its medical system of systemic discrimination. “Racism is a scourge,” the letter states, calling such practices corrosive in prestigious institutions, as reported by the US-based news agency.

Demand for Oversight Committee

The agencies have reportedly asked Duke University to form a government-approved Merit and Civil Rights Committee through its board of trustees to review and eliminate racial preferences. The Trump administration has warned that legal action would follow if issues persisted after six months, the report said. Meanwhile, the Education Department has also launched an inquiry into Duke Law Journal over alleged race‑based editor selection.

Financial and Operational Impact

The Duke University, the report said, relies heavily on federal grants, with nearly 60% of its $1.5 billion in annual research funding coming through central aid. Notably, the reports of funding freeze come at a time when the varsity is seemingly grappling with financial strain: about 600 staffers recently accepted voluntary buyouts even as layoffs loom amid future uncertainty and new endowment taxes.

Trump Team Campaign Against DEI

The Trump team’s latest move comes on the heels of several such similar federal actions at other elite universities including Harvard, Columbia and Cornell , targetting the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs that the administration claims treat white and Asian American individuals unfairly.

Reports suggest Columbia recently agreed to a $200 million settlement and policy changes to restore funding.

Notably, similar NIH grant terminations were previously ruled illegal by a federal judge in cases involving racist and anti‑LGBTQ bias.