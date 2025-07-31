Home > World > Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry

Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry

The Trump administration has reportedly frozen $108M in Duke University research funding amid allegations of racist preferences in admissions and hiring. Officials demand creation of a review committee or face legal action. Duke, reliant on federal grants, faces financial strain and broader scrutiny of the DEI policies.

Trump administration has reportredly suspended $108M in the NIH funding to Duke University amid accusations of racial bias. (Photo: X/@Queen_City_News)
Trump administration has reportredly suspended $108M in the NIH funding to Duke University amid accusations of racial bias. (Photo: X/@Queen_City_News)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 31, 2025 00:30:00 IST

The Trump administration has frozen $108 million in the US National Institutes of Health research funding to Duke University, alleging “racial preferences” in the school’s admissions, hiring, scholarships and governance, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday, quoting officials familiar with the decision.

Allegations of ‘Vile Racism’

According to the report, a joint letter from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon accused the varsity and its medical system of systemic discrimination. “Racism is a scourge,” the letter states, calling such practices corrosive in prestigious institutions, as reported by the US-based news agency.

Demand for Oversight Committee

The agencies have reportedly asked Duke University to form a government-approved Merit and Civil Rights Committee through its board of trustees to review and eliminate racial preferences. The Trump administration has warned that legal action would follow if issues persisted after six months, the report said. Meanwhile, the Education Department has also launched an inquiry into Duke Law Journal over alleged racebased editor selection.

Financial and Operational Impact

The Duke University, the report said, relies heavily on federal grants, with nearly 60% of its $1.5 billion in annual research funding coming through central aid. Notably, the reports of funding freeze come at a time when the varsity is seemingly grappling with financial strain: about 600 staffers recently accepted voluntary buyouts even as layoffs loom amid future uncertainty and new endowment taxes.

Trump Team Campaign Against DEI

The Trump team’s latest move comes on the heels of several such similar federal actions at other elite universities including Harvard, Columbia and Cornell , targetting the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs that the administration claims treat white and Asian American individuals unfairly. 

Reports suggest Columbia recently agreed to a $200 million settlement and policy changes to restore funding.

Notably, similar NIH grant terminations were previously ruled illegal by a federal judge in cases involving racist and antiLGBTQ bias. 

Tags: Duke Universityhome-hero-pos-5latest US newstrump administration

RELATED News

Trump Administration Announces Private Health‑Data Tracking System With Big Tech Partners
U.S. GDP Surge 3% in Q2 But Experts Warn Against False Optimism
US Imposes Sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court Judge Over Jair Bolsonaro Case
UK Flights Disrupted by Major Air Traffic Control Technical Glitch – What We Know So Far
Trade War: China Rejects US Threats of More Tariffs as “Coercion”

LATEST NEWS

Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
From Priyanka Chopra to George Clooney: Famous Couples Proving Age Doesn’t Matter
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Another Rivalry Brewing? Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal vs PSG’s Desire Doue Intensifies
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
Barcelona vs FC Seoul: Team News, When And Where To Watch In India
Should You Date a Friend in Your Group? The Romance You Crave — and the Fallout You Might Cause
Nelson Semedo Bids Farewell, Free Agent Exit Startles Wolves
T N Manoharan, Former IDBI Chairman And Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?