Home > World > Trump Claims Russia, China Conduct Secret Underground Nuclear Tests ‘Where No One Knows’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has alleged that Russia and China are conducting secret underground nuclear tests, claiming they “test where no one knows.” His comments have reignited global security concerns amid rising geopolitical tensions and ongoing debates about nuclear treaties and verification mechanisms.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 11:06:12 IST

Trump Alleges Secret Nuclear Tests by Russia and China

Former United States President Donald Trump recently alleged that Russia and China are conducting clandestine underground nuclear weapon tests. He stated: “They’re testing… Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it… Testing way underground, where you’re not quite sure what’s happening, in the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration.” He stressed that the testing occurs somewhere where no one hears about it and is deep underground, under public view. He made these statements during an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” to promote his social media and television appearances.

Trump’s Declaration About US Nuclear Testing

Trump stated the United States will enter its testing sequence after 33 years of nuclear weapon inactivity. He stated, “I hate to be the only country in the world that didn’t test.” This comment was released just before the meeting he had a summit with China’s President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Trump also stated that North Korea and Pakistan would test their arsenals.

What are these tests actually? 

Trump was asked if he had plans for the US to detonate a nuclear weapon for the first time in decades. He said “I’m saying that we’re going to test nuclear weapons like countries do, and yes.” The US Energy Secretary made a comment clarifying that there are no plans for nuclear detonations, but the US is still planning “system tests.” This refers to testing components of nuclear weapons without actual nuclear explosions. The last time the US conducted a full nuclear explosion test was all the way back in 1992. 

Russia, China, and Other Countries 

Although neither has openly admitted nuclear explosions since it last conducted tests in 1990 and 1996 respectively, Trump also mentioned that they probably still test. Russia has tested nuclear-powered weapons systems recently; however, it has neither tested detonation systems nor detonated a nuclear weapon. China has not provided disclosure. North Korea is also the only country to conduct nuclear test explosions in recent times. 

International Rules and Concerns 

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was signed by dozens of countries, including the United States, which prohibits research or testing of all nuclear test explosions. Russia, however, has recently withdrawn its ratification of that treaty, and other countries have not yet joined in full ratification of that treaty. Trump’s comments, along with stated US plans, have further fueled fears of a nuclear arms race being renewed in the US and around the world.

This summary is based on information from verified international news outlets and official statements as of November 2025. Allegations mentioned are Trump’s claims and have not been independently verified by global monitoring agencies.

Also Read: 'He Was Offended': Canadian Leader Mark Carney Apologises to Trump, Urges Restart of Canada–US Trade

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 11:06 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: arms controlchinadonald trumpgeopoliticsglobal-securityInternational Relationsnuclear weaponsrussiasecret nuclear testsunderground testing

