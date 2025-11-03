‘He Was Offended’: Canadian Leader Mark Carney Apologises to Trump, Urges Restart of Canada–US Trade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to former U.S. President Donald Trump for an ad that led to a suspension of Canada–US trade talks and additional tariffs.

Recap of the Controversial Ad

The clip features segments of a speech U.S. President Ronald Reagan gave over radio in 1987 criticizing tariffs. He argues that tariffs lead to trade wars and hurt the economy. The ad took selected parts of the speech in a way that contributed to controversy. President Trump called it “fake,” because it misrepresented Reagan’s position, as Reagan supported tariffs in some instances. The ad was run during broadcasts of big events like the World Series and was viewed by many people.

Trade Talks Suspended, Tariffs Imposed

After the ad aired, President Trump suspended all trade negotiations with Canada and assigned an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports. The ad only fueled tensions, and the Ohio State House and President Trump made public statements condemning Canada and Ontario for the ad.

Carney’s Apology and Reactions

Mark Carney, acting at the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in South Korea on October 31, 2025, announced that he apologized “privately” to Donald Trump, saying, “I did apologize to the president. The president was offended by the ad. I wouldn’t have done it.” He acknowledged he advised Ontario Premier Doug Ford not to run the ad but the premier went ahead. Carney said he had the responsibility for managing the Canada-US relationship and additionally expressed regret for the incident.

Donald Trump accepted Carney’s apology, which he called “very nice.” Trump mentioned his personal relationship with Carney, clarified that ad had wrong facts and that Reagan would not have approved it.

As of the date October 27, 2025, Ontario government have cancelled the advertising campaign in order to avoid any further disruption to the trade talks. Carney made it clear that he was ready to bargain for trade agreements whenever Canada and the USA were ready, making reference to differing opinion in politics in Canada, and the delicate nature that is often needed in diplomatic negotiations in the area of international trade.

This summary is based on reports from Reuters, WION, CBS News, and The Washington Post. All details reflect publicly available information as of November 2025; diplomatic developments may evolve.

Also Read: Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design