Home > World > Trump Secures Deal With EMD Serono, Fertility Drug Prices To Drop Up To 79%, How Will It Impact On IVF In US?

Trump Secures Deal With EMD Serono, Fertility Drug Prices To Drop Up To 79%, How Will It Impact On IVF In US?

US President Donald Trump announced a deal with EMD Serono to cut fertility drug prices, including Gonal-f, by 42%–79%. The move aims to make IVF treatments more affordable for millions of Americans, with discounted medications expected to be available in early 2026.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 17, 2025 03:18:04 IST

Trump Secures Deal With EMD Serono, Fertility Drug Prices To Drop Up To 79%, How Will It Impact On IVF In US?

In the latest development, US President Donald Trump announced a landmark agreement with pharmaceutical company- EMD Serono to lower the prices of several fertility medications. This deal aims to make treatments like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) more affordable for millions of Americans struggling with infertility. 

Senior White House officials said the initiative delivers on the president’s promise to expand IVF access and reduce treatment costs. Under the agreement, EMD Serono will cut prices on drugs including Gonal-f, a widely used fertility medication for both men and women. The price reduction depends on family income and ranges from 42% to 79%.

Trump has prioritized fertility access as a campaign commitment. In February, he signed an executive order instructing his administration to explore ways to reduce IVF costs and barriers. 

By making these medications more affordable, the administration hopes to ease financial burdens for families seeking fertility treatments. The White House confirmed that the discounted drugs are expected to be available by early 2026.

Now IVF To Turn Affordable!

Informing that EMD Serono – a leading pharmaceutical company in reproductive health is on its verge to cut down prices making fertility treatments more accessible.  

IVF specialists and fertility clinics across the US are preparing to implement the discounted medications into treatment plans. This will lead to an expansion of accessibility of fertility care and help several couple achieve successful pregnancies.  

The agreement marks a major step in US healthcare policy, as fertility medications have long posed financial challenges for families. Trump and his administration stressed that these reductions will not compromise drug quality or availability. By lowering the cost of key medications, families will benefit from reduced financial stress during IVF cycles. 

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 3:18 AM IST
Trump Secures Deal With EMD Serono, Fertility Drug Prices To Drop Up To 79%, How Will It Impact On IVF In US?

