Home > World > Trump Signals Ukraine Peace Deal 'Reasonably Close', Confirms High-Stakes Meeting With Zelensky At Davos

At Davos 2026, Trump declared a Ukraine peace deal “reasonably close” and confirmed a meeting with Zelensky, highlighting active talks with Russia and a 20-point US-led plan aimed at ending the four-year war and ensuring geopolitical stability.

Trump Says Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Reasonably Close’, Confirms Davos Meeting With Zelensky (Pc: X)
Trump Says Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Reasonably Close’, Confirms Davos Meeting With Zelensky (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 22, 2026 00:28:06 IST

The World Economic Forum in Davos saw a major change in the diplomatic scene when U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed, “The deal to end the conflict in Ukraine is reasonably close,” on January 21, 2026.

After a very controversial speech that covered topics like trade and global security, Trump said that he would meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to close the talks.

The president gave a different kind of hope, pointing out that the war lasted 4 years and both Kyiv and Moscow were now willing to step towards a peace agreement.

Diplomatic Breakthrough

The idea of a negotiated settlement has become more likely after Trump mentioned that he was in active contact with both President Zelensky and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. He viewed the present situation as a crucial point where both sides realize the need for stopping the killing in order to rescue millions of lives. 

Trump admitted that “abnormal hatred” between the two leaders had been an impediment to progress, but he still insisted that the US-led peace framework, reportedly a detailed 20-point plan, has come to a point where the basic terms are almost agreed upon.

The diplomatic effort is to find a middle ground between Russia’s territorial claims and Ukraine’s demand for guarantees of long-term security.

Geopolitical Stability

A lasting peace in Eastern Europe is an essential part of Trump’s wider “America First” approach, which intends to limit the US military involvement while ensuring that the world markets remain stable.

By calling the parties “stupid” if they do not come to an agreement, the President gives us an insight into the huge weight that is being put on Washington.  With Ukraine getting ready to mark the fourth year since the full-scale invasion this February, the gathering at Davos is considered to be a last resort in getting a ceasefire before the war drags on for another long period.

The deal that has been put forward would probably consist of intricate clauses about number limits on troops as well as reconstruction of the economy, aimed at changing the existing military situation into a long-term peace in the region.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 12:28 AM IST
Tags: Davos 2026diplomatic breakthroughEastern Europe stabilityrussiatrumpUkraine peace dealZelensky

Trump Signals Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Reasonably Close’, Confirms High-Stakes Meeting With Zelensky At Davos

