Trump To Reveal Kennedy Center New Honorees’ Names Today

US President Donald Trump is set to visit the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday to announce the 2025 honorees for artistic excellence and promote a major renovation of the venue.

Taking his Truth Social handle, Trump posted, indicating the “GREAT Nominees” for the awards and hinted at restoring the Washington, D.C., institution to “top level luxury, glamour, and entertainment.”

US Prez to reshape cultural institutions to reflect his political vision

Since returning to the White House in January, the US President has sought to reshape cultural institutions to reflect his political vision. His administration has ordered reviews of Smithsonian museum exhibits, added gold leaf to the Oval Office, paved over the Rose Garden, and launched plans for a $200-million White House ballroom.

In his first term, Trump had skipped Kennedy Center events, but this time he has taken direct control by ousting the center’s chairman in February and assuming the role himself by firing its longtime president and appointing former ambassador Richard Grenell as interim president.

About Honorees and conservative programming

The Kennedy Center suggested the 2025 honoree lineup will include “a country music icon, an Englishman, a New York City rock band, a dance queen and a multi-billion dollar actor.”

Under Trump’s leadership, programming has shifted toward conservative themes, including a Christmas show Grenell described as celebrating the birth of Christ. (Inputs from Reuters)

