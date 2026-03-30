Trump War Strategy Questioned As Expert Waiel Awwad Warns He’s Escalating Iran-Israel War To Please Billionaires

Middle East expert Waiel Awwad on Monday claimed that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is largely benefiting wealthy nations like the United States, pointing to US President Donald Trump and his rising assets as an example.

Speaking to ANI, Awwad alleged that Trump is deliberately prolonging the war to satisfy influential billionaire allies and align with Israel’s strategic interests.

Donald Trump Accused of Prolonging Conflict

He said that wars tend to widen the gap between nations, making rich countries richer while poorer nations suffer further. He also noted that protests have been taking place within the US, with citizens questioning the government’s involvement and Trump’s role in the conflict. Awwad further claimed that Trump is focused on pleasing a circle of wealthy supporters, adding that his financial gains have increased during this period. He also suggested that Trump is closely following the direction of Israel’s leadership, leaving little room for independent decision-making. Challenging Trump’s claims of military success, Awwad referred to reports from Tehran stating that US Marines and commandos allegedly attempted to land on Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil hub, but were captured during the operation.

Awwad warned that with the Easter holiday approaching, there are fears of a “dirty bomb” or a “false flag” operation designed to create havoc in South Asia and warned that the conflict may escalate, citing Trump’s rhetoric and troop deployments.

Allegations of Trump’s Rising Wealth Amid War

“Every day he’s having a rhetoric tweet or a press conference giving us different messages, and then suddenly we find that they’re sending more troops to the region, and they wanted to start some sort of a ground offensive. But as we get the news from Tehran, we have that Kharg trying to, had the commandos, the Marines have tried to get into Kharg Island, and they’ve all been captured. I mean, if that is the scene by the president of the United States, I think it’s not going to stop very soon. And I am afraid that with the Easter holiday coming up, he may be up to some dirty bomb that he wanted to create havoc in South Asia,” he said.

Awwad noted Iran’s strong resistance, backed by decades of covert operations and preparation for an extended war.

“That’s exactly because the Iranians are prepared for long years ever since the Islamic revolution came and the Americans took an anti-Islamic government in Iran, and they have been having covert operations along with the Israelis. For the last two decades, more than 19,500 scientists and civil servants and politicians have been assassinated in Iran by covert operations of the Mossad and the CIA,” he said.

Awwad highlighted that Iran is not “sputtering” (as Trump claimed) but is executing a deeply prepared, long-term strategy.

“So Iran has been preparing itself for an extensional war with the American and Israeli, that’s why we can see this systematic bombardment of the United States and Israel and like using the artificial intelligence now and they have been bombing almost 9,000 targets and now they say they have a bank of 15,000 targets,” Awwad added.

The US aimed to unite Gulf countries against Iran, but Awwad said these countries are now questioning the presence of US bases, feeling they’ve been drained of resources.

Iran’s Long-Term War Strategy Explained

“One can imagine that the war will prolong for so long on the other hand Iran is also retaliating very heavily against the American establishments in the region, American interests in the region, especially in the GCC and also inside Israel, where Iran threatened that they are going to retaliate by attacking universities inside Tel Aviv and American universities in the region because they have already attacked the universities in Iran, which is a clear indication that the war is coming beyond control. And what the American objective is to see that the Gulf countries join hands with the United States and Israel against Iran, which they are not doing so far, but the original war is very much imminent,” he said.

Trump claimed Gulf countries are fighting back against attacks, stating they’re “100% on our side”. However, Awwad argued the Gulf countries are now defending US bases, indicating a shift in dynamics.

“I believe what you know most of the people think that the American bases in the region are meant to protect the GCC countries from any imminent attack, whether it was from Israel, where the Americans did nothing when Israel attacked Qatar and now from Iran, when Iran is attacking the American bases in these countries. But look at the scenario. It is now the Arab country defending the American bases in the country and not the Americans,” he said.

Are Arab Countries Now Defending US Bases?

Awwad said the Arab countries are now defending American bases rather than the bases protecting them. He noted that the Gulf states have realised the “folly” of the US presence and are increasingly demanding that the US pull its military out in favour of a regional “security pact” that includes Iran.

“So what the hell were the Americans doing with all these bases and military and personnel and all this equipment? They drained out the Arab countries with their money, and Trump is proudly saying he pulled out more than $5 trillion during his last visit to the region. So what the United States is doing is nothing but looting the money of the Gulf countries. And now they’re realising that it is high time. The Americans should pull out their military bases from the country, and regional powers should come together to find some sort of a solution among themselves, like, you know, a security arrangement or a kind of a pact that no attack on each other,” he said.

Earlier in the day, during his gaggle with the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump noted that the Gulf countries are fighting back.

“They are fighting back. Saudi Arabia is fighting back hard, Qatar is fighting back, the UAE is fighting back, Kuwait is fighting back, and Bahrain is fighting back. They’re all fighting back. Actually, they were surprised to be hit. I was very surprised they got hit. And once they got hit, they started fighting very well. We’re in very strong communications with all of those countries and they’ve all been fighting; they’re 100% on our side,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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