Trump, Xi emphasise US-China ties most important bilateral relationship in world during phone call: Chinese media

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation on Friday, where the leaders discussed the wide expanse of US-China ties, Xinhua reported.

While the US emphasised that the ties between Washington and Beijing are the most important bilateral relationship in the world, China urged the US to avoid taking unilateral trade-restrictive measures, as per Xinhua.

According to Xinhua, the call took place on the evening of Friday between the two leaders, where they had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-US relations and issues of mutual concern, and provided strategic guidance for the stable development of bilateral ties in the next stage. The call was pragmatic, positive, and constructive.

As per Xinhua, Xi Jinping highlighted how China and the United States were allies who fought side by side during World War II.

“Not long ago, China held a grand commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, during which descendants of members of the American Flying Tigers were invited to the Tiananmen rostrum to watch the military parade. The Chinese people will never forget the valuable support that the United States and other anti-fascist allies provided to China during the war of resistance. On the basis of remembering the fallen and honoring history, we should cherish peace and open up the future”, Xinhua reported.

According to Xinhua, Xi stressed that China-US relations are of great importance. He noted that the two countries can achieve mutual success, prosperity, and benefits for both nations and the world.

For realising this vision, they underscored how both sides must move toward each other and make joint efforts to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

Noting the recent consultations between the two teams reflected the spirit of equality, respect, and reciprocity, and can continue to properly address prominent issues in the bilateral relationship in pursuit of mutually beneficial results, Xinhua noted that China emphasised how the US side should avoid taking unilateral trade-restrictive measures that would undermine the outcomes achieved through multiple rounds of consultations.

On the TikTok issue, China stated that its position is clear- the Chinese government respects corporate wishes, welcomes enterprises conducting business negotiations on the basis of market rules, and supports reaching solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations while balancing interests. China hoped that the American side will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in the United States, according to Xinhua.

The media report also noted that the US President called China’s military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war of resistance, truly spectacular and emphasised that the bilateral relations stand as the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and that cooperation between the two countries can achieve many great things that benefit world peace and stability.

According to the report, the US hoped to maintain a long-term, strong, and great relationship with China and wished to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, support the consultations between the two teams, properly resolve the TikTok issue, and is willing to work together with China to safeguard world peace. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.