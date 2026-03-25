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Home > World News > Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Pacific island nation of Tonga, triggering tsunami warning alerts and emergency sirens in the capital, Nuku’alofa.

Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean. Representational Image
Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean. Representational Image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 25, 2026 08:53:57 IST

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Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Pacific island nation of Tonga, triggering tsunami warning alerts and emergency sirens in the capital, Nuku’alofa. 

The United States Geological Survey noted that, “The March 23, 2026, M 7.5 Tonga earthquake occurred as the result of normal faulting at intermediate depth. Focal mechanism solutions indicate rupture occurred on either a shallowly dipping fault striking southwest, or a steeply dipping fault striking northeast. In this region, the Pacific Plate subducts westward beneath the Australia Plate. The location and depth of the earthquake are consistent with faulting within the subducting Pacific Plate.”

Pacific Ocean Earthquake: Is There a Tsunami Warning?

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. Footage from the Tonga Broadcasting Commission showed people gathered on a rooftop in the capital of Nuku’alofa with warning sirens heard in the background.

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The Tonga National Disaster Risk Management Office issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas, urging people to move to higher ground or inland.

But the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “there is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth”.

Tsunami Warning Lifted After 7.6 Tonga Earthquake

Tonga lies along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped zone responsible for nearly 75% of the world’s earthquakes. Following the 7.6 magnitude tremor, authorities initially issued a tsunami warning, with sirens sounding across the capital, Nuku’alofa, before the alert was later withdrawn. 

Last year, an 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, also in the “Ring of Fire,” which sent relatively minor, yet noticeable, 16-foot tsunami waves to Russia. 

According to reports, the earthquake struck at a depth of about 238 km, significantly lowering the risk of a tsunami. While the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre indicated no major threat, Tonga’s National Emergency Operation Centre issued a precautionary alert. 

Although the sirens have since stopped, residents have been advised to remain cautious and stay updated with official guidance.

Also Read: Is Kuwait Airport Open Today? Fresh Iranian Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank, Fire Sparks Explosion, Flights Cancelled, Travel Advisory, Airspace Update 

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Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa
Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa
Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa
Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

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