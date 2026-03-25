Is Kuwait Airport Open Today? Fresh Iranian Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank, Fire Sparks Explosion, Flights Cancelled, Travel Advisory, Airspace Update

Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties, Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday.

Emergency procedures were activated immediately, with firefighting teams responding to the blaze, it said, adding that initial reports indicated only material damage.

Since February 28, when US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a wider regional conflict, Kuwait has experienced explosions repeatedly. Tehran’s retaliation has gone beyond targeting Israel and US military bases, spreading across the Gulf region. Kuwait, despite maintaining a cautious and neutral stance, has been struck repeatedly.

📍🇰🇼 Kuwait airport is burningpic.twitter.com/GQsxeGhCmA — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 24, 2026







Is Kuwait Airport Open Today?

Kuwait International Airport remains closed, and the latest drone strikes have made reopening even more uncertain. On March 24, drones hit a fuel storage tank at the airport, sparking a fire that was swiftly brought under control by emergency teams.

While no casualties were reported, the visuals were striking, flames once again rising from one of the Gulf’s major aviation hubs. This was not a one-off incident, but part of a pattern of attacks that has been continuing for nearly a month.

Why Kuwait Airport Closed For Nearly a Month?

The shutdown of Kuwait International Airport is not due to a single runway issue or isolated fire, but a result of accumulated risk. Airspace restrictions remain in place as they persist, with Iranian drones and missiles continuing to target what Tehran calls US-linked assets across the Gulf, several of which are located in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, critical aviation infrastructure has suffered repeated damage. Radar systems have been hit, and fuel depots targeted. Even after repairs, the constant risk of fresh attacks makes it difficult to safely resume normal operations.

Airlines have adjusted accordingly, with Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways being diverted or grounded. What was once a key regional aviation hub is now largely non-operational.

There is also a psychological dimension to the crisis. Residents have been warned that loud blasts may often be the result of interceptions rather than direct strikes. While this distinction is important technically, it does little to ease public anxiety.

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