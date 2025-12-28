LIVE TV
Home > World > Two Main Suspects In Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Death Fled To India Via Meghalaya Border: Bangladesh Police

Osman Hadi's death: Bangladesh police have said that two key suspects in the murder of political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi fled to India shortly after the killing, crossing the border through Meghalaya. The information was shared by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), according to a report by The Daily Star.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 28, 2025 14:05:24 IST

Osman Hadi’s death: Bangladesh police have said that two key suspects in the murder of political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi fled to India shortly after the killing, crossing the border through Meghalaya. The information was shared by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), according to a report by The Daily Star.

Addressing a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre, Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam identified the suspects as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh. He said they crossed into India through the Haluaghat border area in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district with assistance from local contacts.

Route Used To Enter Meghalaya

Nazrul Islam said investigators believe the suspects were received by an individual identified as Purti after crossing the border. They were later transported to Tura city in Meghalaya by a taxi driver named Sami.

“Based on the information available to us, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border and were subsequently moved to Meghalaya,” he said, as quoted by The Daily Star.

Bangladeshi authorities have received informal inputs suggesting that the two individuals who helped the suspects cross over may have been detained by Indian authorities, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Extradition Efforts Underway

The Additional Commissioner said Bangladesh is in touch with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to facilitate the arrest and extradition of the suspects. He added that coordination between the two countries is ongoing to secure their return.

Sharif Osman bin Hadi was a prominent political activist and a vocal critic of India and the Awami League. He emerged as a key figure during last year’s student-led July Uprising, which eventually led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Following the unrest, Hadi launched a political platform named Inqilab Mancha and was preparing to contest the parliamentary elections scheduled for February.

Killing Triggered Widespread Unrest

Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka on December 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for medical treatment but died six days later.

His death sparked widespread violence across Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh. Several buildings, including the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as cultural organisations such as Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, were set on fire during the unrest.

Tensions further escalated in central Bangladesh after a Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh, adding to the instability following Hadi’s killing.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 2:05 PM IST
Tags: Bangladesh politicsDhaka Policeindia-BangladeshMeghalaya bordermurder suspectsSharif Osman bin HadiSharif Osman Hadi

QUICK LINKS