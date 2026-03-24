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Home > World News > UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday forecast that the weather across the UAE on Tuesday, March 24, will range from partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective cloud activity expected to bring rainfall of varying intensity to several regions.

UAE Weather Today on March 24. Representative Image
UAE Weather Today on March 24. Representative Image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 24, 2026 10:37:29 IST

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UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday forecast that the weather across the UAE on Tuesday, March 24, will range from partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective cloud activity expected to bring rainfall of varying intensity to several regions. 

According to the NC, winds will remain light to moderate but may strengthen at times with cloud activity, leading ot blowing dust and sand and reduced horizontal visibility. 

UAE Weather Today on March 24

Winds are expected to blow from the north-easterly to south-easterly direction at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 45 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will remain slight to moderate, turning rough at times due to cloud activity. 

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Across most areas on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, authorities have issued alerts warning of possible heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, especially over northern and eastern regions. 

In the Oman Sea, wave conditions are likely to be slight to moderate, occasionally becoming rough with cloud development.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai is witnessing unsettled weather conditions on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, with cloudy skies and spells of rain expected through the day. Authorities have issued an advisory urging motorists to remain cautious due to possible road hazards and reduced visibility caused by blowing dust.

Winds are likely to be light to moderate from the south at 7-12 mph, but may intensify and turn gusty during periods of cloud activity. Dusty conditions are expected in open areas, while the Arabian Gulf may experience rough seas at times. 

UAE Weather Today on March 25: Clouds, Rainfall Expected

On March 25, the UAE is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the development of convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity across scattered areas. 

Temperatures are likely to rise gradually. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between southeasterly and northeasterly directions, and may strengthen at times, causing blowing dust and sand. 

Wind speeds are expected to range from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times due to cloud activity. 

Dubai Weather Today: Dubai Police Issue Weather Alert

Dubai police have urged motorists to remain extremely cautious on the roads due to expected weather changes continuing until Friday, March 27. 

Residents have been advised to stay alert, especially in low-lying areas where waterlogging may occur, and to avoid non-essential travel during heavy rainfall.

Authorities also pointed to digital services available for the public, including facilities to obtain damage certificates for vehicles impacted by adverse weather, as part of efforts to ensure quick response and recovery. 

Also Read: Who Is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? US Eyes Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander As A Potential Partner And Future Leader 

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UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

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